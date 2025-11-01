1 000 ANS DE PERPIGNAN EXPOSITION LE NOUVEAU PERPIGNAN (1904-2024) Perpignan
Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-11-01
fin : 2025-12-31
2025-11-01
Médiathèque centrale
15 Rue Émile Zola
Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 32 92 archives@mairie-perpignan.com
English :
? Central media library
German :
? Zentrale Mediathek
Italiano :
? Mediateca centrale
Espanol :
? Mediateca central
