1, 2, 3… Ciné ! Fait son festival

28 Place du Vieux Marché Château-Renard Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-01 11:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01

Date(s) :

2026-03-01

Diffusion du film James et la pêche géante , dès 7 ans

Diffusion du film James et la pêche géante , dès 7 ans .

28 Place du Vieux Marché Château-Renard 45220 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 18 12 51 98

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Screening of the film James and the Giant Peach , ages 7 and up

L’événement 1, 2, 3… Ciné ! Fait son festival Château-Renard a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par OT 3CBO