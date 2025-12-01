10 ANS DE L’INSCRIPTION DU BRANDON À L’UNESCO PARVIS DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon

10 ANS DE L’INSCRIPTION DU BRANDON À L’UNESCO

PARVIS DES THERMES

Début : 2025-12-01 18:00:00

À 18h, un mini brandon symbolique sera allumé sur le parvis des Thermes afin de célébrer les 10 ans de l’inscription au Patrimoine Mondial Immatériel de l’UNESCO des feux, brandons, fallaires, et halhas.

Tout public. .

PARVIS DES THERMES Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

English :

At 6pm, a symbolic mini brandon will be lit on the Thermes forecourt to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the inscription of bonfires, brandons, fallaires and halhas on UNESCO’s Intangible World Heritage List.

