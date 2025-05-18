10 KM LES FOULEES DE LA PAU I TREVA – Toulouges, 18 mai 2025 08:00, Toulouges.

Rendez-vous sur la ligne de départ de la 15ème édition des 10km de la Pau I Treva.

Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie coursestoulouges66@orange.fr

English :

See you at the starting line of the 15th edition of the Pau I Treva 10km.

German :

Wir treffen uns an der Startlinie der 15. Ausgabe der 10km von Pau I Treva.

Italiano :

Ci vediamo alla partenza della 15a Pau I Treva 10km.

Espanol :

Nos vemos en la salida de los 15º 10km Pau I Treva.

