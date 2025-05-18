10 KM LES FOULEES DE LA PAU I TREVA – Toulouges, 18 mai 2025 08:00, Toulouges.
Pyrénées-Orientales
10 KM LES FOULEES DE LA PAU I TREVA Toulouges Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-05-18 08:00:00
fin : 2025-05-18 12:00:00
2025-05-18
Rendez-vous sur la ligne de départ de la 15ème édition des 10km de la Pau I Treva.
Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie coursestoulouges66@orange.fr
English :
See you at the starting line of the 15th edition of the Pau I Treva 10km.
German :
Wir treffen uns an der Startlinie der 15. Ausgabe der 10km von Pau I Treva.
Italiano :
Ci vediamo alla partenza della 15a Pau I Treva 10km.
Espanol :
Nos vemos en la salida de los 15º 10km Pau I Treva.
