100 GUITARES POUR LES 30 ANS Montpellier

100 guitares pour les 30 ans du festival !

Concert gratuit d’ouverture → Un moment fort, festif et ouvert à tous

Dans le cadre des Internationales de la guitare 2025

21 septembre 17h

Promenade du Peyrou, Montpellier .

English :

100 guitars for the 30th anniversary of the festival!

Free opening concert ? A festive highlight open to all

German :

100 Gitarren für das 30-jährige Jubiläum des Festivals!

Kostenloses Eröffnungskonzert ? Ein starker, festlicher und für alle offener Moment

Italiano :

100 chitarre per il 30° anniversario del festival!

Concerto di apertura gratuito? Un’occasione di festa aperta a tutti

Espanol :

¡100 guitarras para el 30 aniversario del festival!

Concierto inaugural gratuito ? Una ocasión festiva abierta a todos

