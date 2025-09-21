100 GUITARES POUR LES 30 ANS Montpellier
100 GUITARES POUR LES 30 ANS
Place Giral Montpellier Hérault
Début : 2025-09-21
fin : 2025-09-21
2025-09-21
100 guitares pour les 30 ans du festival !
Concert gratuit d’ouverture → Un moment fort, festif et ouvert à tous
Dans le cadre des Internationales de la guitare 2025
21 septembre 17h
Promenade du Peyrou, Montpellier .
Place Giral Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
English :
100 guitars for the 30th anniversary of the festival!
Free opening concert ? A festive highlight open to all
German :
100 Gitarren für das 30-jährige Jubiläum des Festivals!
Kostenloses Eröffnungskonzert ? Ein starker, festlicher und für alle offener Moment
Italiano :
100 chitarre per il 30° anniversario del festival!
Concerto di apertura gratuito? Un’occasione di festa aperta a tutti
Espanol :
¡100 guitarras para el 30 aniversario del festival!
Concierto inaugural gratuito ? Una ocasión festiva abierta a todos
