105ᵉ TOURNOI DE TENNIS HOMOLOGUÉ VILLE DE FONT-ROMEU 7 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
105ᵉ TOURNOI DE TENNIS HOMOLOGUÉ VILLE DE FONT-ROMEU 7 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mardi 7 juillet 2026.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
105ᵉ TOURNOI DE TENNIS HOMOLOGUÉ VILLE DE FONT-ROMEU 7 JUILLET
Tennis Club, Av. Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-07
Tournoi officiel ouvert aux licenciés FFT (simples, doubles mixtes et +35 ans), avec des matchs tout au long de la journée et des phases finales le week-end.
1/4 finales samedi 18 après-midi
1/2 finales dimanche 19 matin
Sur inscription au +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com Dès 14 ans
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Tennis Club, Av. Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Official tournament open to FFT members (singles, mixed doubles, and over-35s), with matches throughout the day and the final rounds on the weekend.
Quarterfinals: Saturday, April 18, afternoon
Semifinals: Sunday, April 19, morning
Register by calling +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 or emailing pierricktennis66@gmail.com. Ages 14 and up
L’événement 105ᵉ TOURNOI DE TENNIS HOMOLOGUÉ VILLE DE FONT-ROMEU 7 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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