Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

105ᵉ TOURNOI DE TENNIS HOMOLOGUÉ VILLE DE FONT-ROMEU 7 JUILLET

Tennis Club, Av. Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-07 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-07

Tournoi officiel ouvert aux licenciés FFT (simples, doubles mixtes et +35 ans), avec des matchs tout au long de la journée et des phases finales le week-end.

1/4 finales samedi 18 après-midi

1/2 finales dimanche 19 matin

Sur inscription au +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com Dès 14 ans

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Tennis Club, Av. Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Official tournament open to FFT members (singles, mixed doubles, and over-35s), with matches throughout the day and the final rounds on the weekend.

Quarterfinals: Saturday, April 18, afternoon

Semifinals: Sunday, April 19, morning

Register by calling +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 or emailing pierricktennis66@gmail.com. Ages 14 and up

L’événement 105ᵉ TOURNOI DE TENNIS HOMOLOGUÉ VILLE DE FONT-ROMEU 7 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU