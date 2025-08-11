10e animation templière Léotoing

salle polyvalente Léotoing Haute-Loire

Léotoing accueille la 10e animation templière (exposition, vide-grenier, visite historique, repas médiéval…)
salle polyvalente Léotoing 43410 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 78 96 78 62  lamtef43410@gmail.com

English :

Léotoing hosts its 10th Templar event (exhibition, garage sale, historical tour, medieval meal…)

German :

Léotoing empfängt die 10. Templer-Animation (Ausstellung, Flohmarkt, historische Besichtigung, mittelalterliches Essen…)

Italiano :

Léotoing ospita il 10° evento templare (mostra, vendita di oggetti, tour storico, pasto medievale…)

Espanol :

Léotoing acoge la 10ª manifestación templaria (exposición, venta de garaje, visita histórica, comida medieval…)

