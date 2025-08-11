10e animation templière Léotoing
10e animation templière Léotoing lundi 11 août 2025.
10e animation templière
salle polyvalente Léotoing Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-08-11
fin : 2025-08-17
Date(s) :
2025-08-11
Léotoing accueille la 10e animation templière (exposition, vide-grenier, visite historique, repas médiéval…)
.
salle polyvalente Léotoing 43410 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 78 96 78 62 lamtef43410@gmail.com
English :
Léotoing hosts its 10th Templar event (exhibition, garage sale, historical tour, medieval meal…)
German :
Léotoing empfängt die 10. Templer-Animation (Ausstellung, Flohmarkt, historische Besichtigung, mittelalterliches Essen…)
Italiano :
Léotoing ospita il 10° evento templare (mostra, vendita di oggetti, tour storico, pasto medievale…)
Espanol :
Léotoing acoge la 10ª manifestación templaria (exposición, venta de garaje, visita histórica, comida medieval…)
L’événement 10e animation templière Léotoing a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par Office de Tourisme Brioude Sud-Auvergne