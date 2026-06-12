Villeneuve-la-Comptal

12ÈME FESTIVAL LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY L’ESPAGNE EN MUSIQUE

Villeneuve-la-Comptal Aude

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 36 EUR

Supplément

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

Entrez dans cette douzième édition du Festival pour vivre pleinement.

Dans un débordement de couleurs et des passions, nous cheminons dans la lumière ardente de ce beau pays qui , par la musique nous suggère la chaleurs des nuits andalouses, âpre beauté de ses paysages, et surcout son chant profond si particulier!

Le Jeudi 16 Juillet à 20h30 dans l’église de Villeneuve-la-Comptal Concert d’ouverture L’Espagne au cœur transcription pour trompette et piano de l’œuvre de très célèbre du compositeur aveugle Joaquin Rodrigo, l’Andante de concerto d’Aranjuez, la Paloma se Sébastien Irradier et plusieurs œuvres de musiques traditionnelle espagnole Canciones populares Espanolas, de Manuel de Falla.

Seront également interprétées, diverses pièces de musique traditionnelle espagnole dans des arrangements originaux composés par les artistes, pour trompette seule, piano seul, et en duo. Des compositions originales et improvisations sur des thèmes d’Isaac Albéniz, de Francisco Correa de Arauxo, de Maurice Ravel (compositeur basque français), et des thèmes tirés du patrimoine populaire espagnol.

Les artistes: Alain Brunet trompette et Nico Morelli piano dont les artistes ont gardé le secret…

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Villeneuve-la-Comptal 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 23 05 73 lesmusicalesdecastelnaudary@gmail.com

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English :

Join us for this twelfth edition of the Festival to experience it to the fullest.

Amid a riot of colors and passions, we journey through the blazing light of this beautiful region, which, through music, evokes the warmth of Andalusian nights, the rugged beauty of its landscapes, and above all, its deep and distinctive song!

Thursday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m. in the church of Villeneuve-la-Comptal—Opening Concert: Spain in the Heart—a transcription for trumpet and piano of the very famous work by the blind composer Joaquín Rodrigo, the Andante from the Concierto de Aranjuez, La Paloma by Sébastien Irradier, and several works of traditional Spanish music—including Canciones populares españolas by Manuel de Falla.

Also to be performed are various pieces of traditional Spanish music in original arrangements composed by the artists, for solo trumpet, solo piano, and as a duo. Original compositions and improvisations on themes by Isaac Albéniz, Francisco Correa de Arauxo, Maurice Ravel (a French composer of Basque origin), and themes drawn from Spain’s folk heritage.

The artists: Alain Brunet—trumpet—and Nico Morelli—piano—whose identities the artists have kept a secret…

L’événement 12ÈME FESTIVAL LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY L’ESPAGNE EN MUSIQUE Villeneuve-la-Comptal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par