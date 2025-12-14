12ème Salon Chocolat, Vins et Produits Gourmands Villefranche-de-Rouergue
12ème Salon Chocolat, Vins et Produits Gourmands
Chemin de Treize Pierres Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron
Début : 2026-03-07
fin : 2026-03-08
2026-03-07
Venez assister au 12ème Salon Chocolat, Vin et Produits Gourmands !
Samedi 7 et dimanche 8 mars, à la salle des fêtes de Treize Pierres à Villefranche-de-Rouergue, venez déguster des produits gourmands ! .
Come to the 12th Salon Chocolat, Vin et Produits Gourmands!
