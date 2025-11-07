13ème Festival Intext Le Circus Capbreton
Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton Landes
13ème FESTIVAL INTEXT du 7 AU 9 NOVEMBRE
Programme sur site https://lecircus.fr/
Vendredi 7 novembre
11h00 Ouverture du Festival / Pot d’accueil
14h30 16h00 Balade forestière contée avec Laurent Techoueyres et passage au jardin Fleur de vie à Capbreton
18h00 20h00 Concours de tapas
En soirée
CIRCUS CHALOUPE MR BOOM + RALAÏ DIG-IT + KÖLO
Ouverture des portes 20h
Début 20h
Samedi 8 novembre
12h00 19h00 Marché de créateurs et artisans locaux
14h00 16h00 Atelier découverte dessin BD avec Steven Lejeune
En soirée
CIRCUS LIVE ALAIN JOHANNES + ELECTRIC JAGUAR BABY
Ouverture des portes 20h
Début 21h
Dimanche 9 novembre
10h30 19h00 Jeux intérieurs et extérieurs pour enfants
11h00 Spectacle Jeune Public “La catcheuse et le danseur”
12h00 19h00 Marché de créateurs et artisans locaux
14h00 18h00 Incroyable talent circassien + goûter
19h00 00h00 Circus Guinguette la jam de jazz
En soirée
CIRCUS JAM DE JAZZ .
Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
