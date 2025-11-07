13ème Festival Intext Le Circus Capbreton

13ème Festival Intext Le Circus Capbreton vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

13ème Festival Intext

Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-07

fin : 2025-11-09

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

13ème FESTIVAL INTEXT du 7 AU 9 NOVEMBRE

Programme sur site https://lecircus.fr/

Vendredi 7 novembre

11h00 Ouverture du Festival / Pot d’accueil

14h30 16h00 Balade forestière contée avec Laurent Techoueyres et passage au jardin Fleur de vie à Capbreton

18h00 20h00 Concours de tapas

En soirée

CIRCUS CHALOUPE MR BOOM + RALAÏ DIG-IT + KÖLO

Ouverture des portes 20h

Début 20h

Samedi 8 novembre

12h00 19h00 Marché de créateurs et artisans locaux

14h00 16h00 Atelier découverte dessin BD avec Steven Lejeune

En soirée

CIRCUS LIVE ALAIN JOHANNES + ELECTRIC JAGUAR BABY

Ouverture des portes 20h

Début 21h

Dimanche 9 novembre

10h30 19h00 Jeux intérieurs et extérieurs pour enfants

11h00 Spectacle Jeune Public “La catcheuse et le danseur”

12h00 19h00 Marché de créateurs et artisans locaux

14h00 18h00 Incroyable talent circassien + goûter

19h00 00h00 Circus Guinguette la jam de jazz

En soirée

CIRCUS JAM DE JAZZ .

Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : 13ème Festival Intext

13th INTEXT FESTIVAL NOVEMBER 7 TO 9

Program on site: https://lecircus.fr/

German : 13ème Festival Intext

13. INTEXT FESTIVAL vom 7. bis 9. NOVEMBER

Programm auf der Website: https://lecircus.fr/

Italiano :

13° FESTIVAL INTEXT dal 7 al 9 NOVEMBRE

Programma in loco: https://lecircus.fr/

Espanol : 13ème Festival Intext

13º FESTIVAL INTEXT del 7 al 9 DE NOVIEMBRE

Programa in situ: https://lecircus.fr/

L’événement 13ème Festival Intext Capbreton a été mis à jour le 2025-08-30 par OTI LAS