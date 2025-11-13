15 ANS DE GOAT CHEESE AVEC TOTORRO + PÉNICHE + COLATURA + MARTA KNIGHT Tours

15 ANS DE GOAT CHEESE AVEC TOTORRO + PÉNICHE + COLATURA + MARTA KNIGHT

146 Rue Édouard Vaillant Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2025-11-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-13

Date(s) :

2025-11-13

15 ans jour pour jour après sa première orga, l’association Goat Cheese fête ses 15 ans d’amour pur et véritable pour le punk et le DIY, avec une ribambelle d’orchestres de type rock.

Totorro (math post rock • Rennes)

Péniche (rock psyché • Tours)

Colatura (dreamgaze • Pittsburgh, USA)

Marta Knight (power pop • Barcelone, ESP)

Moja (explosive noise • Tokyo, JAP)

DJ Motor Ed (UMFM, Not Scientists)

Il y en aura bien pour tous les goûts, que vous soyez fans de Weezer, Alvvays, Lysistrata, Pneu, The Ramones ou NOFX.

En 15 ans, c’est 869 groupes dans 96 lieux qui ont été accueillis par l’association. Tout cela fait un paquet de souvenirs, alors la 30aine de bénévoles de Goat Cheese vous invite dans un Bateau ivre transformé en petit musée pour l’occasion, avec la release du sampler 202 .

English :

15 years to the day after its first orga, the Goat Cheese association celebrates 15 years of pure, unadulterated love of punk and DIY, with a bevy of rock bands.

German :

auf den Tag genau 15 Jahre nach ihrer ersten Orga feiert die Goat Cheese Association ihre 15-jährige reine und wahre Liebe zu Punk und DIY mit einer ganzen Reihe von rockähnlichen Orchestern.

Italiano :

a 15 anni dalla sua prima orga, Goat Cheese festeggia 15 anni di puro e semplice amore per il punk e il fai-da-te, con una serie di gruppi rock.

Espanol :

15 años después de su primera orga, Goat Cheese celebra 15 años de amor puro y sin adulterar por el punk y el DIY, con un grupo de bandas de rock.

