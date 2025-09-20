16ème week-end chantant Viva Voce Le Scarabée Chambéry

16ème week-end chantant Viva Voce Le Scarabée Chambéry samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Le Scarabée 154 avenue Daniel-Rops Chambéry Savoie

Tarif : 87 – 87 – 87 EUR

Pour participation au stage

Début : Samedi 2025-09-20 13:30:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

2025-09-20

Stage de chant choral tentez l’expérience de chanter à près de 300 voix ouvert à tous, novices, débutants ou confirmés.

Le Scarabée 154 avenue Daniel-Rops Chambéry 73000 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 65 13 50 50 contact@choralevivavoce.com

English :

Choral singing course: try out the experience of singing with almost 300 voices open to all, novices, beginners or experienced singers.

German :

Chorpraktikum: Wagen Sie das Experiment, mit fast 300 Stimmen zu singen offen für alle, Neulinge, Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene.

Italiano :

Corso di canto corale: cimentatevi nel canto con quasi 300 voci aperto a tutti, novizi, principianti o cantanti esperti.

Espanol :

Curso de canto coral: pruebe a cantar con casi 300 voces abierto a todos, novatos, principiantes o cantantes experimentados.

