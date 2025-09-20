16ème week-end chantant Viva Voce Le Scarabée Chambéry
16ème week-end chantant Viva Voce Le Scarabée Chambéry samedi 20 septembre 2025.
16ème week-end chantant Viva Voce
Le Scarabée 154 avenue Daniel-Rops Chambéry Savoie
Tarif : 87 – 87 – 87 EUR
Pour participation au stage
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-09-20 13:30:00
fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Stage de chant choral tentez l’expérience de chanter à près de 300 voix ouvert à tous, novices, débutants ou confirmés.
Le Scarabée 154 avenue Daniel-Rops Chambéry 73000 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 65 13 50 50 contact@choralevivavoce.com
English :
Choral singing course: try out the experience of singing with almost 300 voices open to all, novices, beginners or experienced singers.
German :
Chorpraktikum: Wagen Sie das Experiment, mit fast 300 Stimmen zu singen offen für alle, Neulinge, Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene.
Italiano :
Corso di canto corale: cimentatevi nel canto con quasi 300 voci aperto a tutti, novizi, principianti o cantanti esperti.
Espanol :
Curso de canto coral: pruebe a cantar con casi 300 voces abierto a todos, novatos, principiantes o cantantes experimentados.
L’événement 16ème week-end chantant Viva Voce Chambéry a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par Grand Chambéry Alpes Tourisme