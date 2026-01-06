17ÈME FÊTE D’ANTAN

Cubières-sur-Cinoble Aude

Début : 2026-07-26 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Tout le week-end, Cubières sur Cinoble plonge dans les années 1900. Vous pourrez retracer la vie de vos grands-parents voire arrière-grand-parents, rythmée au fil des 4 saisons, vie qui tournait autour du travail de la terre

principalement. Les villageois vous invitent à venir découvrir les prouesses des métiers d’autrefois où force et solidarité animaient les cœurs de village dans les années 1900 Ecriture à la plume Sergent Major, scieurs de long, moteurs, véhicules anciens, sabotier, boulanger, moulin, cerclage, battage du blé, lavandières,… la vie tourne autour du travail de la terre et de la famille.

Exposition des anciennes voitures. Danse traditionnelle et groupe folklorique.

Pendant 2 jours de 10h à 18h, faites un bond dans le temps et retrouvez les rudiments de la vie d’antan notamment au travers des visites guidées Nombreuses animations gratuites et inédites pour petits et grands tout le week-end.

Restauration libre les 2 jours et parking à disposition.

Venez nombreux partager de bons moments intergénérationnels.

Cubières-sur-Cinoble 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 6 18 73 79 26

English :

All weekend long, Cubières sur Cinoble plunges back into the 1900s. You’ll be able to retrace the lives of your grandparents, or even great-grandparents, as they lived through the 4 seasons, a life that revolved mainly around working the land

mainly. The villagers invite you to come and discover the prowess of the trades of yesteryear, where strength and solidarity animated village hearts in the 1900s: Sergent Major pen-writing, pit-sawyers, engines, vintage vehicles, clog-makers, bakers, mills, strapping, wheat threshing, washerwomen, etc. Life revolved around working the land and the family.

Exhibition of vintage cars. Traditional dance and folk group.

For 2 days, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., take a leap back in time and discover the rudiments of life in days gone by, notably through guided tours. Numerous free and original activities for young and old all weekend long.

Free catering on both days and parking available.

Come one, come all to share good times between generations.

