18 ANS DE JOURNÉES BRASSENS À CANET SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon

SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-11-28 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29 23:00:00
2025-11-28
Plus qu’une ambiance, une soirée entre copains avec un invité de talent Yves Duteil !
SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 36 33 62 helloasso.com/journéesBrassens,billetweb.fr
More than just an ambience, it’s an evening with friends and a talented guest: Yves Duteil!
Mehr als ein Ambiente, ein Abend unter Freunden mit einem talentierten Gast: Yves Duteil!
Più che una grande atmosfera, è una serata tra amici e con un ospite di talento: Yves Duteil!
Más que un gran ambiente, es una velada con amigos y un invitado de talento: ¡Yves Duteil!
