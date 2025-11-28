18 ANS DE JOURNÉES BRASSENS À CANET SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon

SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 60 – 60 –

Tarif Pass / Forfait

Début : 2025-11-28 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29 23:00:00

2025-11-28

Plus qu’une ambiance, une soirée entre copains avec un invité de talent Yves Duteil !

SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 36 33 62 helloasso.com/journéesBrassens,billetweb.fr

English :

More than just an ambience, it’s an evening with friends and a talented guest: Yves Duteil!

German :

Mehr als ein Ambiente, ein Abend unter Freunden mit einem talentierten Gast: Yves Duteil!

Italiano :

Più che una grande atmosfera, è una serata tra amici e con un ospite di talento: Yves Duteil!

Espanol :

Más que un gran ambiente, es una velada con amigos y un invitado de talento: ¡Yves Duteil!

