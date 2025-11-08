19ème marché de noël Carling
19ème marché de noël Carling samedi 8 novembre 2025.
19ème marché de noël
Rue de la Frontière Carling Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-11-08 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-08 2025-11-09
L’UCAPL vous propose comme chaque année de découvrir le temps d’un week-end son 19ème marché de noël.
Au programme des animations pour les enfants, la présence du Père Noël, du maquillage, des mascottes…Tout public
0 .
Rue de la Frontière Carling 57490 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 82 37 11
English :
Every year, UCAPL presents its 19th annual Christmas market.
On the program: entertainment for children, Santa Claus, face painting, mascots…
German :
Die UCAPL bietet Ihnen wie jedes Jahr ein Wochenende lang ihren 19. Weihnachtsmarkt an.
Auf dem Programm stehen: Animationen für Kinder, die Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns, Schminken, Maskottchen…
Italiano :
Ogni anno l’UCAPL organizza il 19° mercatino di Natale durante il fine settimana.
In programma: animazione per bambini, Babbo Natale, face painting, mascotte…
Espanol :
Todos los años, la UCAPL organiza su 19º mercado navideño durante el fin de semana.
En el programa: animación infantil, Papá Noel, pintacaras, mascotas…
L’événement 19ème marché de noël Carling a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE