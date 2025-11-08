19ème marché de noël Carling

19ème marché de noël Carling samedi 8 novembre 2025.

19ème marché de noël

Rue de la Frontière Carling Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Samedi 2025-11-08 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 19:00:00

2025-11-08 2025-11-09

L’UCAPL vous propose comme chaque année de découvrir le temps d’un week-end son 19ème marché de noël.

Au programme des animations pour les enfants, la présence du Père Noël, du maquillage, des mascottes…Tout public

Rue de la Frontière Carling 57490 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 82 37 11

English :

Every year, UCAPL presents its 19th annual Christmas market.

On the program: entertainment for children, Santa Claus, face painting, mascots…

German :

Die UCAPL bietet Ihnen wie jedes Jahr ein Wochenende lang ihren 19. Weihnachtsmarkt an.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Animationen für Kinder, die Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns, Schminken, Maskottchen…

Italiano :

Ogni anno l’UCAPL organizza il 19° mercatino di Natale durante il fine settimana.

In programma: animazione per bambini, Babbo Natale, face painting, mascotte…

Espanol :

Todos los años, la UCAPL organiza su 19º mercado navideño durante el fin de semana.

En el programa: animación infantil, Papá Noel, pintacaras, mascotas…

L’événement 19ème marché de noël Carling a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE