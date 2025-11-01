1ère édition d’un week-end bien-être et marché de Noël GAUSSAN Gaussan

1ère édition d’un week-end bien-être et marché de Noël

GAUSSAN Au jardin du lac Gaussan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Dans un corps de ferme en pleine nature, nous accueillerons conférences, ateliers et exposants autour des thérapies douces, soins énergétiques et artisanat pour vos idées cadeaux de Noël.

Vous êtes thérapeute, artisan, créateur ?

Venez partager votre savoir-faire avec un public en recherche d’authenticité, dans une ambiance illuminée.

Offre spéciale jusqu’au 31 octobre -20% sur les emplacements exposants !

Emplacements intérieur et extérieur.

Communication puissante (radio, affichage, réseaux sociaux).

Ambiance bienveillante et fréquentation qualitative.

Pour recevoir la fiche d’inscription contactez Valérie Garros par mail.

GAUSSAN Au jardin du lac Gaussan 65670 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie contact@valeriegarros.com

English :

In a farmhouse in the heart of nature, we’ll be hosting conferences, workshops and exhibitors on alternative therapies, energy treatments and handicrafts for your Christmas gift ideas.

Are you a therapist, craftsman or designer?

Come and share your know-how with a public in search of authenticity, in an illuminated atmosphere.

Special offer until October 31: 20% off exhibitor spaces!

Indoor and outdoor spaces.

Powerful communication (radio, posters, social networks).

Friendly atmosphere and quality attendance.

To receive the registration form: contact Valérie Garros by e-mail.

German :

In einem Bauernhaus inmitten der Natur empfangen wir Konferenzen, Workshops und Aussteller rund um sanfte Therapien, Energiepflege und Kunsthandwerk für Ihre Weihnachtsgeschenkideen.

Sie sind Therapeut, Handwerker oder Designer?

Teilen Sie Ihr Know-how mit einem Publikum, das auf der Suche nach Authentizität ist, in einer beleuchteten Atmosphäre.

Sonderangebot bis zum 31. Oktober: -20% auf die Ausstellerplätze!

Stellplätze im Innen- und Außenbereich.

Starke Kommunikation (Radio, Plakate, soziale Netzwerke).

Wohlwollende Atmosphäre und qualitative Besucherzahlen.

Um das Anmeldeformular zu erhalten: wenden Sie sich per E-Mail an Valérie Garros.

Italiano :

In un casale immerso nella natura, ospiteremo conferenze, workshop ed espositori su terapie alternative, trattamenti energetici e artigianato per le vostre idee regalo di Natale.

Siete terapeuti, artigiani o designer?

Vieni a condividere la tua esperienza con un pubblico alla ricerca di autenticità, in un’atmosfera illuminata.

Offerta speciale fino al 31 ottobre: 20% di sconto sugli spazi espositivi!

Spazi interni ed esterni.

Comunicazione potente (radio, manifesti, social network).

Atmosfera amichevole e partecipazione di alta qualità.

Per ricevere il modulo di iscrizione: contattare Valérie Garros via e-mail.

Espanol :

En una masía en plena naturaleza, acogeremos conferencias, talleres y expositores sobre terapias alternativas, tratamientos energéticos y artesanía para tus ideas de regalos navideños.

¿Es usted terapeuta, artesano o diseñador?

Venga a compartir sus conocimientos con un público en busca de autenticidad, en un ambiente iluminado.

Oferta especial hasta el 31 de octubre: ¡20% de descuento en espacios para expositores!

Espacios interiores y exteriores.

Comunicación potente (radio, carteles, redes sociales).

Ambiente cordial y asistencia de calidad.

Para recibir el formulario de inscripción: póngase en contacto con Valérie Garros por correo electrónico.

