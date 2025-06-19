2025 L’ANNÉE FAYET LES CONCERTS AU JARDIN ESTAMPES JAPONAISES ET MUSIQUES BIZARRES, LA BELLE ÉPOQUE DE GUSTAVE FAYET – Béziers, 19 juin 2025 07:00, Béziers.

Hérault

2025 L’ANNÉE FAYET LES CONCERTS AU JARDIN ESTAMPES JAPONAISES ET MUSIQUES BIZARRES, LA BELLE ÉPOQUE DE GUSTAVE FAYET 9 rue du Capus Béziers Hérault

Une soirée autour de Gustave Fayet et de sa découverte de l’art d’Extrême-Orient, source d’inspiration majeure de ses peintres favoris.

Avec la participation de Cécile Leblanc, Anna Pétron…

En partenariat avec le MAGFF.

Gratuit sur réservation. .

9 rue du Capus

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 60

English :

An evening about Gustave Fayet and his discovery of Far Eastern art, a major source of inspiration for his favorite painters.

German :

Ein Abend über Gustave Fayet und seine Entdeckung der fernöstlichen Kunst, die eine wichtige Inspirationsquelle für seine Lieblingsmaler war.

Italiano :

Una serata dedicata a Gustave Fayet e alla sua scoperta dell’arte dell’Estremo Oriente, grande fonte di ispirazione per i suoi pittori preferiti.

Espanol :

Una velada sobre Gustave Fayet y su descubrimiento del arte de Extremo Oriente, importante fuente de inspiración para sus pintores favoritos.

