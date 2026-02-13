2026 HOMMAGE MARGUERITE DURAS (1914-1996) MAISON DU JEU DE PAUME Neauphle-le-Château

2026 HOMMAGE MARGUERITE DURAS (1914-1996)

Plongez dans l’univers de Marguerite Duras à Neauphle‑le‑Château trois jours poétiques mêlant photographie, peinture, lectures et concerts, autour des thèmes du temps, de la mémoire et de la ruine, pour célébrer les 30 ans de sa disparition

MAISON DU JEU DE PAUME MAISON DU JEU DE PAUME 78640 NEAUPHLE-LE-CHATEAU Neauphle-le-Château 78640 Yvelines Île-de-France +33 6 58 13 61 31 sinlc78@gmail.com

Immerse yourself in the world of Marguerite Duras at Neauphle-le-Château: three poetic days combining photography, painting, readings and concerts, around the themes of time, memory and ruin, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her death

