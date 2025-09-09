2026 Surfaces and Interfaces days PNRB Rennes

2026 Surfaces and Interfaces days PNRB Rennes mercredi 28 janvier 2026.

2026 Surfaces and Interfaces days PNRB Rennes 28 – 30 janvier 2026 Ille-et-Vilaine

This event will take place in Rennes, on the Beaulieu campus (University of Rennes), from January 28 to 30, 2026.

Since nearly 40 years, the Journées Surfaces et Interfaces offer each year a meeting point, gathering all the french specialists of condensed matter (solid or soft) in the field of physics and chemistry of surfaces and interfaces. The discussed topics cover a wide spectrum, going from the creation of surfaces /interfaces and their organization, to their electric, magnetic, mecanichal, optical or reactivity properties, at the micro and nanometric scale. Given the importance of surfaces and interfaces in nanostructures, nanosciences naturally find a prominent place in this symposium.

The scientific program of this conference centres on about fifteen invited talks given by recognised experts in the field, presenting both the state of the art and more recent developments in their discipline. For this **38th edition, which will take place on the Beaulieu campus of the Rennes University from 28th to 30th of January,** at the Pôle Numérique Rennes Beaulieu, the scientific committee proposes a new topic connected to these disciplines: Artificial Intelligence (AI), applied to the analysis of experimental results or to atomic scale modelisations.

_**Information and registration**_

Coming soon on the following link:

* [https://jsi2026.sciencesconf.org/?lang=fr](https://jsi2026.sciencesconf.org/?lang=fr)

The committee emphasizes the participation of PhD students (a prize for the best poster will be awarded).

_**The local organizing committee**_

* **Sophie Guézo**, Associate Professor, IPR, Rennes University

* **Jean-Christophe Le Breton**, CNRS Researcher, IPR, Rennes University

* **Patrick Le Fèvre**, CNRS Researcher, IPR, Rennes University

* **Francine Solal**, Emeritus Professor, IPR, Rennes University

* **Laurent Pedesseau**, Associate Professor, FOTON OHM, INSA Rennes

* **Valérie Demange**, CNRS Research Director, ISCR, Rennes University

* **Bruno Fabre**, CNRS Research Director, ISCR, Rennes University

_**ISCR contact**_

[Bruno Fabre](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/bruno-fabre), [_bruno.fabre@univ-rennes.fr_](mailto:bruno.fabre@univ-rennes.fr)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-01-28T08:30:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2026-01-30T19:30:00.000+01:00

PNRB Campus de Beaulieu Jeanne d’Arc – Longs Champs – Beaulieu Rennes 35703 Ille-et-Vilaine