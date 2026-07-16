2026 Vietnam Symposium in Supply Chain Management (VSSCM-2026), Thuongmai University, Hanoi, Vietnam, Hanoï

Informations pratiques

2026 Vietnam Symposium in Supply Chain Management (VSSCM-2026) 21 – 23 octobre Thuongmai University, Hanoi, Vietnam

Sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-21T04:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-21T12:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-23T04:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-23T12:00:00+02:00

The fifth edition of the Vietnam Symposium in Supply Chain Management (VSSCM-2026) will take place on 21-23 October 2026 in Hanoi, Vietnam. This Symposium is jointly organized by AVSE Global, VinUniversity, and Thuongmai University in collaboration with the University of Paris Panthéon-Assas and the University of Rennes. The first two days of the conference (21–22 October) will feature academic sessions and keynote presentations, while the third day (23 October) will be devoted to policy discussions and site visits to Vietnam’s logistics and port ecosystems.

VSSCM‑2026 aims to provide a multidisciplinary platform for academics, practitioners, researchers, and policymakers to exchange knowledge and insights across production and operations management, logistics and supply chain management, and innovation and strategic management. Special emphasis is placed on business operations, sustainability and resilience in the context of growing disruptions in international trade, geopolitical tensions, climate risks, and technological transformation.

The conference seeks to foster collaborative research and practical dialogue between Vietnamese experts and international peers, in both domestic and global contexts. Participants will have an excellent opportunity to present cutting‑edge research, share experiences, and discuss emerging challenges and solutions for building sustainable, resilient, and adaptive supply chains.

TOPICS

For VSSCM-2026, the scientific and organizing committees particularly welcome submissions in the following topics, but not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence and Human-AI Collaboration

Digital Supply Chain and Industry 4.0, 5.0, and Beyond

AI-driven Manufacturing

E-commerce Marketplaces and Supply Chain Management

Emerging Technologies and Trends in Supply Chain and Operations Management

Business Strategies for Transitions Toward Smart and Sustainable Systems

Sustainability Challenges: Ecological and Economic Development

Transition Management for Sustainable Development

Operations Management on Innovation and Sustainability

Sustainability in the Digital Economy

Risk Management in Supply Chain and Operations Management

Supply Chain Efficiency and Effectiveness

Supply Chain Network Design

Collaborative Manufacturing and Services

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Dmitry Ivanov, Berlin School of Economics and Law, Germany

Hugo Lam, Chair in Operations Management and Director of Research, University of Liverpool, United Kingdom

INVITED SPEAKERS

Arman Eshraghi, Professor of Finance, City University of Macau, China & Cardiff University, United Kingdom

CO-CHAIRS

Xuan Vinh Doan, University of Warwick, United Kingdom & AVSE Global

Pierre Fenies, University of Paris Pantheon-Assas, France

Anant Mishra, VinUniversity, Vietnam

Ninh Nguyen, RMIT University, Australia & Thuongmai University, Vietnam

Thi Le Hoa Vo, University of Rennes, France

ADVISORS

Mai Lan Le, President, VinUniversity

Sunmee Choi, Vice Provost of External Engagement, VinUniversity

Duc Khuong Nguyen, Senior Fellow, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom & President, AVSE Global

Hoang Nguyen, Rector, Thuongmai University, Vietnam

SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE

Mohamed Zied Babai, Kedge Business School, France

Surajit Bag, Excelia Business School, France

Abdelghani Bekrar, Univ. Polytechnique Hauts-de-France, France

Pierre Fenies, University of Paris Panthéon-Assas, France

Ahmad Jafarian, Linköping University, Norrköping, Sweden

Binh Do, Thuongmai University, Vietnam

Hoang Viet Nguyen, Thuongmai University, Vietnam

Viet Nguyen-Tien, London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom

Cu Nguyen Giap, Thuongmai University, Vietnam

Ha Van Su, Thuongmai University, Vietnam

Phuong Tra Tran, IPAG Business School, France

Thi Le Hoa Vo, University of Rennes, France

Zhe Yuan, EMLV Business School, France

ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Thu Thuy Dao, IPAG Business School & AVSE Global

Vy Le, AVSE Global

Thu Giang Nguyen, VinUniversity

PAPER SUBMISSION

Interested authors are invited to submit their research papers (full papers in PDF files) no later than 31 July 2026 via the Symposium website:

https://vsscm2026.sciencesconf.org/submission/submit. All submissions must be written and presented in English. Early submission is strongly encouraged, and decisions will be communicated on a rolling basis once the peer‑review process is complete. No submission fee applies.

IMPORTANT DATES

Submission deadline: 31 July 2026

Notification of review results: 15 August 2026

Registration deadline: 15 September 2026

Conference event: 21-23 October 2026

PUBLICATION OPPORTUNITIES

Special Issue of Annals of Operations Research on “Climate Transition and Operational Risk Modelling: Implications for Supply Chains and Financial Decision-Making”

In consultation with the conference organizers and the Editors-in-Chief of Supply Chain Forum: An International Journal (Impact Factor: 4.2), Research in International Business and Finance (Impact Factor: 6.9), International Journal of Integrated Supply Management (CiteScore: 3.3), and Journal of Trade Science, authors of the best conference papers will be invited to submit their papers to a regular issue of the associated journals.

Thuongmai University, Hanoi, Vietnam Hanoi Hanoï [{« type »: « email », « value »: « vsscm2026@sciencesconf.org »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://vsscm2026.sciencesconf.org »}] [{« link »: « https://n7e8r.r.ag.d.sendibm3.com/mk/cl/f/sh/WCPzyXJTZ7nT71U6EQ1RfRUC3VCbMEhl/Q_SyxkQic0HY »}, {« link »: « https://n7e8r.r.ag.d.sendibm3.com/mk/cl/f/sh/WCPzyXJTZ7vGB3hMaVV7RBdzCI5ibwJt/iyHeO1nzk6PD »}, {« link »: « https://n7e8r.r.ag.d.sendibm3.com/mk/cl/f/sh/WCPzyXJTZ833F5ucwaynCvnmL4yprdw1/HDMD0ap37NU-« }, {« link »: « https://vsscm2026.sciencesconf.org/submission/submit. »}]

Supply Chain Management in the Era of Technological and Ecological Transitions