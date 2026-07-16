2026 Vietnam Symposium in Supply Chain Management (VSSCM-2026), Thuongmai University, Hanoi, Vietnam, Hanoï
mercredi 21 octobre 2026 · Thuongmai University, Hanoi, Vietnam · Hanoï
Informations pratiques
2026 Vietnam Symposium in Supply Chain Management (VSSCM-2026) 21 – 23 octobre Thuongmai University, Hanoi, Vietnam
Sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-21T04:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-21T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-23T04:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-23T12:00:00+02:00
The fifth edition of the Vietnam Symposium in Supply Chain Management (VSSCM-2026) will take place on 21-23 October 2026 in Hanoi, Vietnam. This Symposium is jointly organized by AVSE Global, VinUniversity, and Thuongmai University in collaboration with the University of Paris Panthéon-Assas and the University of Rennes. The first two days of the conference (21–22 October) will feature academic sessions and keynote presentations, while the third day (23 October) will be devoted to policy discussions and site visits to Vietnam’s logistics and port ecosystems.
VSSCM‑2026 aims to provide a multidisciplinary platform for academics, practitioners, researchers, and policymakers to exchange knowledge and insights across production and operations management, logistics and supply chain management, and innovation and strategic management. Special emphasis is placed on business operations, sustainability and resilience in the context of growing disruptions in international trade, geopolitical tensions, climate risks, and technological transformation.
The conference seeks to foster collaborative research and practical dialogue between Vietnamese experts and international peers, in both domestic and global contexts. Participants will have an excellent opportunity to present cutting‑edge research, share experiences, and discuss emerging challenges and solutions for building sustainable, resilient, and adaptive supply chains.
TOPICS
For VSSCM-2026, the scientific and organizing committees particularly welcome submissions in the following topics, but not limited to:
- Artificial Intelligence and Human-AI Collaboration
- Digital Supply Chain and Industry 4.0, 5.0, and Beyond
- AI-driven Manufacturing
- E-commerce Marketplaces and Supply Chain Management
- Emerging Technologies and Trends in Supply Chain and Operations Management
- Business Strategies for Transitions Toward Smart and Sustainable Systems
- Sustainability Challenges: Ecological and Economic Development
- Transition Management for Sustainable Development
- Operations Management on Innovation and Sustainability
- Sustainability in the Digital Economy
- Risk Management in Supply Chain and Operations Management
- Supply Chain Efficiency and Effectiveness
- Supply Chain Network Design
- Collaborative Manufacturing and Services
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- Dmitry Ivanov, Berlin School of Economics and Law, Germany
- Hugo Lam, Chair in Operations Management and Director of Research, University of Liverpool, United Kingdom
INVITED SPEAKERS
- Arman Eshraghi, Professor of Finance, City University of Macau, China & Cardiff University, United Kingdom
CO-CHAIRS
- Xuan Vinh Doan, University of Warwick, United Kingdom & AVSE Global
- Pierre Fenies, University of Paris Pantheon-Assas, France
- Anant Mishra, VinUniversity, Vietnam
- Ninh Nguyen, RMIT University, Australia & Thuongmai University, Vietnam
- Thi Le Hoa Vo, University of Rennes, France
ADVISORS
- Mai Lan Le, President, VinUniversity
- Sunmee Choi, Vice Provost of External Engagement, VinUniversity
- Duc Khuong Nguyen, Senior Fellow, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom & President, AVSE Global
- Hoang Nguyen, Rector, Thuongmai University, Vietnam
SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE
- Mohamed Zied Babai, Kedge Business School, France
- Surajit Bag, Excelia Business School, France
- Abdelghani Bekrar, Univ. Polytechnique Hauts-de-France, France
- Pierre Fenies, University of Paris Panthéon-Assas, France
- Ahmad Jafarian, Linköping University, Norrköping, Sweden
- Binh Do, Thuongmai University, Vietnam
- Hoang Viet Nguyen, Thuongmai University, Vietnam
- Viet Nguyen-Tien, London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom
- Cu Nguyen Giap, Thuongmai University, Vietnam
- Ha Van Su, Thuongmai University, Vietnam
- Phuong Tra Tran, IPAG Business School, France
- Thi Le Hoa Vo, University of Rennes, France
- Zhe Yuan, EMLV Business School, France
ORGANIZING COMMITTEE
- Thu Thuy Dao, IPAG Business School & AVSE Global
- Vy Le, AVSE Global
- Thu Giang Nguyen, VinUniversity
PAPER SUBMISSION
Interested authors are invited to submit their research papers (full papers in PDF files) no later than 31 July 2026 via the Symposium website:
https://vsscm2026.sciencesconf.org/submission/submit. All submissions must be written and presented in English. Early submission is strongly encouraged, and decisions will be communicated on a rolling basis once the peer‑review process is complete. No submission fee applies.
IMPORTANT DATES
Submission deadline: 31 July 2026
Notification of review results: 15 August 2026
Registration deadline: 15 September 2026
Conference event: 21-23 October 2026
PUBLICATION OPPORTUNITIES
Special Issue of Annals of Operations Research on “Climate Transition and Operational Risk Modelling: Implications for Supply Chains and Financial Decision-Making”
In consultation with the conference organizers and the Editors-in-Chief of Supply Chain Forum: An International Journal (Impact Factor: 4.2), Research in International Business and Finance (Impact Factor: 6.9), International Journal of Integrated Supply Management (CiteScore: 3.3), and Journal of Trade Science, authors of the best conference papers will be invited to submit their papers to a regular issue of the associated journals.
Thuongmai University, Hanoi, Vietnam Hanoi Hanoï [{« type »: « email », « value »: « vsscm2026@sciencesconf.org »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://vsscm2026.sciencesconf.org »}] [{« link »: « https://n7e8r.r.ag.d.sendibm3.com/mk/cl/f/sh/WCPzyXJTZ7nT71U6EQ1RfRUC3VCbMEhl/Q_SyxkQic0HY »}, {« link »: « https://n7e8r.r.ag.d.sendibm3.com/mk/cl/f/sh/WCPzyXJTZ7vGB3hMaVV7RBdzCI5ibwJt/iyHeO1nzk6PD »}, {« link »: « https://n7e8r.r.ag.d.sendibm3.com/mk/cl/f/sh/WCPzyXJTZ833F5ucwaynCvnmL4yprdw1/HDMD0ap37NU-« }, {« link »: « https://vsscm2026.sciencesconf.org/submission/submit. »}]
Supply Chain Management in the Era of Technological and Ecological Transitions