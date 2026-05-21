Prats-de-Sournia

21 EME JOURNÉE AU BALCON DU FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA

Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07 09:00:00

fin : 2026-06-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

Le Foyer rural de PRATS DE SOURNIA organise LA 21ème JOURNÉE AU BALCON DU FENOUILLÈDES marché de producteurs de pays, le dimanche 7 juin de 9h à 17h.

Pour cette 21ème édition, venez retrouver et partager cette journée lors d’un marché riche en saveur et en couleur, où une vingtaine de producteurs et d’artisans locaux vous proposerons le meilleur de leur terroir et de leur savoir-faire.

.

Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 80 22 21 33

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Foyer rural de PRATS DE SOURNIA is organizing LA 21ème JOURNÉE AU BALCON DU FENOUILLÈDES , a local producers’ market, on Sunday June 7 from 9am to 5pm.

For this 21st edition, come and share the day at a market rich in flavor and color, where some twenty local producers and craftsmen will offer you the best of their terroir and know-how.

L’événement 21 EME JOURNÉE AU BALCON DU FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI FENOUILLEDES