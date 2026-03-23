23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE BAL O GADJO Fourques
23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE BAL O GADJO Fourques dimanche 3 mai 2026.
23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE BAL O GADJO
Fourques Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-03 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-03
Date(s) :
2026-05-03
Concert Bal, des Balkans à la Méditerranée.
Les cinq musiciens et chanteurs alternent habillement chants, improvisations, mélodiesz à plusieurs voix, arrangements ciselés et rythmes aux saveurs orientales et modernes. Au son dela clarinette et des co…
.
Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 34 22 81
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Bal concert, from the Balkans to the Mediterranean.
The five musicians and singers skilfully alternate songs, improvisations, multi-part melodies, chiselled arrangements and rhythms with oriental and modern flavours. To the sound of the clarinet and co…
L’événement 23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE BAL O GADJO Fourques a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR