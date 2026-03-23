23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE BAL O GADJO

Fourques Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-03 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :

2026-05-03

Concert Bal, des Balkans à la Méditerranée.

Les cinq musiciens et chanteurs alternent habillement chants, improvisations, mélodiesz à plusieurs voix, arrangements ciselés et rythmes aux saveurs orientales et modernes. Au son dela clarinette et des co…

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Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 34 22 81

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English :

Bal concert, from the Balkans to the Mediterranean.

The five musicians and singers skilfully alternate songs, improvisations, multi-part melodies, chiselled arrangements and rhythms with oriental and modern flavours. To the sound of the clarinet and co…

L’événement 23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE BAL O GADJO Fourques a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR