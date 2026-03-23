23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO MARIO TOVAR

Rue Louis Torcatis Villemolaque Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-25 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-25

Date(s) :

2026-05-25

Musiques populaires mexicaines et latines

Deux guitaristes et une voix, Valentiana, Ivan y Mario, forment un trio dédié aux musiques latines en reprenant un répertoire mexicain adapté à ce format: boléro, vals, son ranchera. Ivan, à la guitare classi…

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Rue Louis Torcatis Villemolaque 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 34 22 81

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English :

Popular Mexican and Latin music

Two guitarists and a voice, Valentiana, Ivan y Mario, form a trio dedicated to Latin music, with a Mexican repertoire adapted to this format: bolero, vals, son ranchera. Ivan, on classical guitar,…

L’événement 23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO MARIO TOVAR Villemolaque a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR