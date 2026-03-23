23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO MARIO TOVAR Villemolaque
23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO MARIO TOVAR Villemolaque lundi 25 mai 2026.
23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO MARIO TOVAR
Rue Louis Torcatis Villemolaque Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-25 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-25
Date(s) :
2026-05-25
Musiques populaires mexicaines et latines
Deux guitaristes et une voix, Valentiana, Ivan y Mario, forment un trio dédié aux musiques latines en reprenant un répertoire mexicain adapté à ce format: boléro, vals, son ranchera. Ivan, à la guitare classi…
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Rue Louis Torcatis Villemolaque 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 34 22 81
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English :
Popular Mexican and Latin music
Two guitarists and a voice, Valentiana, Ivan y Mario, form a trio dedicated to Latin music, with a Mexican repertoire adapted to this format: bolero, vals, son ranchera. Ivan, on classical guitar,…
L’événement 23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO MARIO TOVAR Villemolaque a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR