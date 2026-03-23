23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA Passa
23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA Passa jeudi 14 mai 2026.
23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA
1905 Ham. du Monastir del Cam Passa Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-14 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-14
Date(s) :
2026-05-14
.
1905 Ham. du Monastir del Cam Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 34 22 81
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement 23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR