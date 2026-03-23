23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA Passa

23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L'ASPRE TRIO NOTA 1905 Ham. du Monastir del Cam Passa 2026-05-14

23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA Passa jeudi 14 mai 2026.

23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA

1905 Ham. du Monastir del Cam Passa Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-14 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-14

Date(s) :
2026-05-14

  .

1905 Ham. du Monastir del Cam Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 34 22 81 

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English :

L’événement 23ÈME FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DE L’ASPRE TRIO NOTA Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR