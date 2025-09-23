23ème Rando du Boischaut Sud Lourdoueix-Saint-Michel
23ème Rando du Boischaut Sud Lourdoueix-Saint-Michel dimanche 21 juin 2026.
23ème Rando du Boischaut Sud
Lourdoueix-Saint-Michel Indre
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 10 EUR
Début : 2026-06-21 06:30:00
2026-06-21
23ème rando du Boischaut Sud Grande randonnée avec 7 parcours de 5 à 37 parcours
Grande randonnée avec 7 parcours. De 5 à 37 km. Le parcours accessible pour PMR est celui de 5km (départ entre 9h et 10h). 3 .
Lourdoueix-Saint-Michel 36140 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 84 72 16 28 rando.boischautsud@gmail.com
English :
22nd rando du Boischaut Sud: Great hike with 7 routes.
German :
22. Rando du Boischaut Sud: Große Wanderung mit 7 Strecken.
Italiano :
22° rando du Boischaut Sud: grande escursione con 7 percorsi.
Espanol :
22nd rando du Boischaut Sud: Gran excursión con 7 rutas.
