24ème Congrès AFARCOT Centre universitaire Méditerranéen Nice mercredi 12 novembre 2025.
Centre universitaire Méditerranéen 65 Promenade des Anglais Nice Alpes-Maritimes
Début : 2025-11-12
fin : 2025-11-13
2025-11-12
Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie
English : 24ème Congrès AFARCOT
National Congress of Anesthesia and Intensive Care in Orthopedics and Traumatology
German : Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie
Nationaler Kongress für Anästhesie und Reanimation in Orthopädie und Traumatologie
Italiano : Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie
Conferenza nazionale sull’anestesia e la terapia intensiva in ortopedia e traumatologia
Espanol : Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie
Conferencia nacional sobre anestesia y cuidados intensivos en ortopedia y traumatología
