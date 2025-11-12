24ème Congrès AFARCOT Centre universitaire Méditerranéen Nice

24ème Congrès AFARCOT

Centre universitaire Méditerranéen 65 Promenade des Anglais Nice Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-12

fin : 2025-11-13

Date(s) :

2025-11-12

Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie

.

Centre universitaire Méditerranéen 65 Promenade des Anglais Nice 06000 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

English : 24ème Congrès AFARCOT

National Congress of Anesthesia and Intensive Care in Orthopedics and Traumatology

German : Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie

Nationaler Kongress für Anästhesie und Reanimation in Orthopädie und Traumatologie

Italiano : Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie

Conferenza nazionale sull’anestesia e la terapia intensiva in ortopedia e traumatologia

Espanol : Congrès national d’anesthésie-réanimation en orthopédie & traumatologie

Conferencia nacional sobre anestesia y cuidados intensivos en ortopedia y traumatología

L’événement 24ème Congrès AFARCOT Nice a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nice Côte d’Azur