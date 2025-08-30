24h Natation Centre Aquatique Aloha Centre aquatique Aloha Montélimar
Centre aquatique Aloha 111 avenue Jean Jaures Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Début : Samedi 2025-08-30
fin : 2025-08-31
2025-08-30
Venez nager contre la maladie.
Nombreuses animations Démonstrations sports de combat, festivité assurée
Restauration et buvette sur place
English :
Come and swim against illness.
Lots of entertainment: Combat sports demonstrations, festivities guaranteed
Food and refreshments on site
German :
Kommen Sie zum Schwimmen gegen die Krankheit.
Zahlreiche Animationen: Kampfsportvorführungen, Festlichkeit garantiert
Essen und Trinken vor Ort
Italiano :
Venite a nuotare contro le malattie.
Tanti intrattenimenti: Dimostrazioni di sport da combattimento, festeggiamenti garantiti
Cibo e rinfreschi in loco
Espanol :
Ven a nadar contra la enfermedad.
Mucha diversión: Demostraciones de deportes de combate, fiestas garantizadas
Comida y refrescos in situ
L’événement 24h Natation Centre Aquatique Aloha Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération