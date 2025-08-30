24h Natation Centre Aquatique Aloha Centre aquatique Aloha Montélimar

24h Natation Centre Aquatique Aloha Centre aquatique Aloha Montélimar samedi 30 août 2025.

24h Natation Centre Aquatique Aloha

Centre aquatique Aloha 111 avenue Jean Jaures Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 fin : 2025-08-31

Début : Samedi 2025-08-30

fin : 2025-08-31

Date(s) :

2025-08-30

Venez nager contre la maladie.

Nombreuses animations Démonstrations sports de combat, festivité assurée

Restauration et buvette sur place

.

Centre aquatique Aloha 111 avenue Jean Jaures Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 64 68 62 62

English :

Come and swim against illness.

Lots of entertainment: Combat sports demonstrations, festivities guaranteed

Food and refreshments on site

German :

Kommen Sie zum Schwimmen gegen die Krankheit.

Zahlreiche Animationen: Kampfsportvorführungen, Festlichkeit garantiert

Essen und Trinken vor Ort

Italiano :

Venite a nuotare contro le malattie.

Tanti intrattenimenti: Dimostrazioni di sport da combattimento, festeggiamenti garantiti

Cibo e rinfreschi in loco

Espanol :

Ven a nadar contra la enfermedad.

Mucha diversión: Demostraciones de deportes de combate, fiestas garantizadas

Comida y refrescos in situ

