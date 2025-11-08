25ème marché du commerce équitable

Rue de la Piscine Saint-Avold Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-11-08 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-08 2025-11-09

Rendez-vous à l’Agora pour une vente/exposition d’artisanat & Saveurs du monde. Des solutions de commerce équitable, écologique, durable et solidaire vous seront proposées.Tout public

0 .

Rue de la Piscine Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est am57gallant@gmail.com

English :

Join us at the Agora for a sale/exhibition of handicrafts and flavors from around the world. Fair trade, ecological, sustainable and solidarity-based solutions will be on offer.

German :

Treffen Sie sich in der Agora zu einem Verkauf/Ausstellung von Kunsthandwerk & Aromen aus aller Welt. Es werden Ihnen Lösungen für fairen, ökologischen, nachhaltigen und solidarischen Handel angeboten.

Italiano :

Unisciti a noi all’Agorà per una vendita/esposizione di artigianato e sapori da tutto il mondo. Verranno proposte soluzioni di commercio equo e solidale, ecologiche e sostenibili.

Espanol :

Únase a nosotros en el Ágora para una venta/exposición de artesanía y sabores de todo el mundo. Se ofrecerán soluciones de comercio justo, ecológicas, sostenibles y solidarias.

L’événement 25ème marché du commerce équitable Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE