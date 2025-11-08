25ème marché du commerce équitable Saint-Avold
25ème marché du commerce équitable Saint-Avold samedi 8 novembre 2025.
25ème marché du commerce équitable
Rue de la Piscine Saint-Avold Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-11-08 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-08 2025-11-09
Rendez-vous à l’Agora pour une vente/exposition d’artisanat & Saveurs du monde. Des solutions de commerce équitable, écologique, durable et solidaire vous seront proposées.Tout public
0 .
Rue de la Piscine Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est am57gallant@gmail.com
English :
Join us at the Agora for a sale/exhibition of handicrafts and flavors from around the world. Fair trade, ecological, sustainable and solidarity-based solutions will be on offer.
German :
Treffen Sie sich in der Agora zu einem Verkauf/Ausstellung von Kunsthandwerk & Aromen aus aller Welt. Es werden Ihnen Lösungen für fairen, ökologischen, nachhaltigen und solidarischen Handel angeboten.
Italiano :
Unisciti a noi all’Agorà per una vendita/esposizione di artigianato e sapori da tutto il mondo. Verranno proposte soluzioni di commercio equo e solidale, ecologiche e sostenibili.
Espanol :
Únase a nosotros en el Ágora para una venta/exposición de artesanía y sabores de todo el mundo. Se ofrecerán soluciones de comercio justo, ecológicas, sostenibles y solidarias.
L’événement 25ème marché du commerce équitable Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE