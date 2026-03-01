27ème salon de l’habitat, du terroir, du confort et du bien-être Saint-Avold
27ème salon de l’habitat, du terroir, du confort et du bien-être Saint-Avold vendredi 27 mars 2026.
27ème salon de l’habitat, du terroir, du confort et du bien-être
Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
4
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-03-27 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-27 2026-03-28 2026-03-29
Le salon est organisé par l’Association des Commerçants et Artisans de Saint-Avold, la Communauté d’Agglomération Saint-Avold Synergie et la Ville de Saint-Avold et propose 3 600 m² d’exposition réservé à l’habitat et au bien-être à la maison. De plus, espace marché du terroir sous chapiteau à l’extérieur (gratuit).Tout public
4 .
Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est
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English :
Organized by the Association des Commerçants et Artisans de Saint-Avold, the Communauté d’Agglomération Saint-Avold Synergie and the Ville de Saint-Avold, the show features 3,600 m² of exhibition space dedicated to the home and well-being. There will also be an outdoor marché du terroir area (free of charge).
L’événement 27ème salon de l’habitat, du terroir, du confort et du bien-être Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE
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