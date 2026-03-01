28ÈME EDITION POLLESTRENCA Pollestres
28ÈME EDITION POLLESTRENCA Pollestres dimanche 29 mars 2026.
28ÈME EDITION POLLESTRENCA
Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 13
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-29
Date(s) :
2026-03-29
La Pollestrenca fait son grand retour pour une 28ème édition à travers les rues de Pollestres. Un événement organisé par CAP Sport Animation, en collaboration avec la Ville.
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Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Pollestrenca returns for its 28th edition through the streets of Pollestres. The event is organized by CAP Sport Animation, in collaboration with the town council.
L’événement 28ÈME EDITION POLLESTRENCA Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME