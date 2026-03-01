28ÈME EDITION POLLESTRENCA

Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 13

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-29 10:00:00

fin : 2026-03-29

Date(s) :

2026-03-29

La Pollestrenca fait son grand retour pour une 28ème édition à travers les rues de Pollestres. Un événement organisé par CAP Sport Animation, en collaboration avec la Ville.

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Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

The Pollestrenca returns for its 28th edition through the streets of Pollestres. The event is organized by CAP Sport Animation, in collaboration with the town council.

L’événement 28ÈME EDITION POLLESTRENCA Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME