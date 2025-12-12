28EME PRINTEMPS DES POETES, LA LIBERTE, FORCE VIVE DEPLOYEE. Médiathèque Prosper Mérimée Saint-Cyprien

28EME PRINTEMPS DES POETES, LA LIBERTE, FORCE VIVE DEPLOYEE.

Médiathèque Prosper Mérimée 1 rue François Arago Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2026-03-31 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-31 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-31

Mardi 31 mars de 15h à 16h30 > 28ème Printemps des Poètes avec pour thématique La liberté. Force vive, déployée déclinée par Adeline, Marie et Catherine des Compagnies La Truculente et Le Pince-Oreille .

Entrée libre.

Lieu Médiathèque Prosper Mérimée

.

English :

Tuesday March 31, 3 pm to 4.30 pm > 28th Printemps des Poètes with the theme Freedom. Force vive, déployée performed by Adeline, Marie and Catherine from Compagnies La Truculente and Le Pince-Oreille .

Free admission.

Location: Médiathèque Prosper Mérimée

