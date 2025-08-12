2ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia
Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Début : 2025-08-12 18:00:00
fin : 2025-08-12
2025-08-12
À 11 h, atelier d’écriture avec Lucie CARBONE sur inscription 06 16 02 06 73
À 18h, Première scène avis aux amateurs !
À 21h, spectacle inédit avec quatre artistes humoristiques confirmés, dont l’enfant du Pays Lucie Carbone, habitués des scènes parisiennes (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, …) et des festivals dans toute la France.
Tarif spectacle de 21h00 10€
Restauration possible sur place.
Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73
English :
11am, writing workshop with Lucie CARBONE registration required: 06 16 02 06 73
At 6 p.m., « Première scène » (first stage) for amateurs!
At 9 p.m., a brand-new show featuring four established comedy artists, including local talent Lucie Carbone, who are regulars on Parisian stages (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) and at festivals all over France.
Show fee 9:00 pm: 10?
Catering available on site.
German :
Um 11 Uhr, Schreibwerkstatt mit Lucie CARBONE Anmeldung erforderlich: 06 16 02 06 73
Um 18 Uhr: « Première scène » (Erste Szene) ein Tipp für Amateure!
Um 21:00 Uhr: Eine völlig neue Show mit vier etablierten Comedy-Künstlern, darunter das « enfant du Pays » Lucie Carbone, die bereits auf Pariser Bühnen (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, ?) und Festivals in ganz Frankreich aufgetreten sind.
Eintrittspreis für die Vorstellung um 21.00 Uhr: 10?
Verpflegung vor Ort möglich.
Italiano :
Alle 11, laboratorio di scrittura con Lucie CARBONE iscrizione obbligatoria: 06 16 02 06 73
Alle 18.00, « Première Scène » (Prima scena) per i dilettanti!
Alle 21.00, spettacolo inedito con quattro comici affermati, tra cui il talento locale Lucie Carbone, che calcano regolarmente i palcoscenici parigini (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, ecc.) e i festival di tutta la Francia.
Prezzo dello spettacolo alle 21:00: 10?
Catering disponibile sul posto.
Espanol :
11.00 h, taller de escritura con Lucie CARBONE inscripción obligatoria: 06 16 02 06 73
A las 18.00 h, « Première Scène » (Primera escena) para aficionados
A las 21.00 h, espectáculo inédito con cuatro cómicos consagrados, entre ellos el talento local Lucie Carbone, habituales de los escenarios parisinos (Club de la Comedia, Point-Virgule, etc.) y de los festivales de toda Francia.
Precio del espectáculo a las 21:00: 10?
Servicio de catering in situ.
