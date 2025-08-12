2ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia

Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-12 18:00:00

fin : 2025-08-12

2025-08-12

À 11 h, atelier d’écriture avec Lucie CARBONE sur inscription 06 16 02 06 73

À 18h, Première scène avis aux amateurs !

À 21h, spectacle inédit avec quatre artistes humoristiques confirmés, dont l’enfant du Pays Lucie Carbone, habitués des scènes parisiennes (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, …) et des festivals dans toute la France.

Tarif spectacle de 21h00 10€

Restauration possible sur place.

Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73

English :

11am, writing workshop with Lucie CARBONE registration required: 06 16 02 06 73

At 6 p.m., « Première scène » (first stage) for amateurs!

At 9 p.m., a brand-new show featuring four established comedy artists, including local talent Lucie Carbone, who are regulars on Parisian stages (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) and at festivals all over France.

Show fee 9:00 pm: 10?

Catering available on site.

German :

Um 11 Uhr, Schreibwerkstatt mit Lucie CARBONE Anmeldung erforderlich: 06 16 02 06 73

Um 18 Uhr: « Première scène » (Erste Szene) ein Tipp für Amateure!

Um 21:00 Uhr: Eine völlig neue Show mit vier etablierten Comedy-Künstlern, darunter das « enfant du Pays » Lucie Carbone, die bereits auf Pariser Bühnen (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, ?) und Festivals in ganz Frankreich aufgetreten sind.

Eintrittspreis für die Vorstellung um 21.00 Uhr: 10?

Verpflegung vor Ort möglich.

Italiano :

Alle 11, laboratorio di scrittura con Lucie CARBONE iscrizione obbligatoria: 06 16 02 06 73

Alle 18.00, « Première Scène » (Prima scena) per i dilettanti!

Alle 21.00, spettacolo inedito con quattro comici affermati, tra cui il talento locale Lucie Carbone, che calcano regolarmente i palcoscenici parigini (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, ecc.) e i festival di tutta la Francia.

Prezzo dello spettacolo alle 21:00: 10?

Catering disponibile sul posto.

Espanol :

11.00 h, taller de escritura con Lucie CARBONE inscripción obligatoria: 06 16 02 06 73

A las 18.00 h, « Première Scène » (Primera escena) para aficionados

A las 21.00 h, espectáculo inédito con cuatro cómicos consagrados, entre ellos el talento local Lucie Carbone, habituales de los escenarios parisinos (Club de la Comedia, Point-Virgule, etc.) y de los festivales de toda Francia.

Precio del espectáculo a las 21:00: 10?

Servicio de catering in situ.

