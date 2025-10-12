« 2ème jolie p’tite » Brocante Chadenac

« 2ème jolie p’tite » Brocante Chadenac dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

« 2ème jolie p’tite » Brocante

Bourg de Chadenac Chadenac Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-12

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-12

Brocante annuelle professionnels et particuliers, boulangerie et restauration sur place, 1 € le ML (10 ml max)

Bourg de Chadenac Chadenac 17800 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 96 18 66

English :

Annual flea market for professionals and individuals, bakery and catering on site, 1? per ML (10 ml max.)

German :

Jährlicher Flohmarkt für Gewerbetreibende und Privatpersonen, Bäckerei und Gastronomie vor Ort, 1 ? pro ML (max. 10 ml)

Italiano :

Mercato delle pulci annuale per professionisti e privati, panetteria e catering in loco, 1? per ML (10 ml max)

Espanol :

Rastro anual para profesionales y particulares, panadería y catering in situ, 1? por ML (10 ml máx.)

