« 2ème jolie p’tite » Brocante Chadenac
Brocante annuelle professionnels et particuliers, boulangerie et restauration sur place, 1 € le ML (10 ml max)
Bourg de Chadenac Chadenac 17800 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 96 18 66
English :
Annual flea market for professionals and individuals, bakery and catering on site, 1? per ML (10 ml max.)
German :
Jährlicher Flohmarkt für Gewerbetreibende und Privatpersonen, Bäckerei und Gastronomie vor Ort, 1 ? pro ML (max. 10 ml)
Italiano :
Mercato delle pulci annuale per professionisti e privati, panetteria e catering in loco, 1? per ML (10 ml max)
Espanol :
Rastro anual para profesionales y particulares, panadería y catering in situ, 1? por ML (10 ml máx.)
