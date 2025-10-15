2nd Annual International Ophthalmology Conference (Ophthalmology 2025) Rue Costes et Bellonte Nice

La deuxième édition d’Ophthalmology2025, se tiendra du 15 au 17 octobre 2025 à Nice, en France. C’ est un événement dédié sur les nouveaux développements dans le domaine de l’ophtalmologie.

Rue Costes et Bellonte Hôtel Crowne Plaza Nice Grand Arénas

Nice 06200 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

English : 2nd Annual International Ophthalmology Conference (Ophthalmology 2025)

The 2nd Ophthalmology2025, which will be held during October 15-17, 2025 at Nice, France is a dedicated event where you will have the opportunity to learn about new developments in the field of Ophthalmology

German : 2nd Annual International Ophthalmology Conference (Ophthalmology 2025)

Die zweite Ausgabe von Ophthalmology2025 findet vom 15. bis 17. Oktober 2025 in Nizza, Frankreich, statt. Es ist eine Veranstaltung, die sich mit neuen Entwicklungen in der Ophthalmologie befasst.

Italiano : 2nd Annual International Ophthalmology Conference (Ophthalmology 2025)

La seconda edizione di Ophthalmology2025 si terrà dal 15 al 17 ottobre 2025 a Nizza, in Francia. Si tratta di un evento dedicato ai nuovi sviluppi nel campo dell’oftalmologia.

Espanol : 2nd Annual International Ophthalmology Conference (Ophthalmology 2025)

La segunda edición de Ophthalmology2025 se celebrará del 15 al 17 de octubre de 2025 en Niza, Francia. Se trata de un evento dedicado a los nuevos avances en el campo de la oftalmología.

