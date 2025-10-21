2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025 Rue Costes et Bellonte Nice

2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025 Rue Costes et Bellonte Nice mardi 21 octobre 2025.

2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025

Rue Costes et Bellonte Hôtel Crowne Plaza Nice Grand Arénas Nice Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-21

fin : 2025-10-23

Date(s) :

2025-10-21

MCDDCONGRESS2025 présentera des recherches de pointe, des technologies révolutionnaires et des idées créatives susceptibles de façonner l’avenir de la chimie médicinale et du développement de médicaments.

.

Rue Costes et Bellonte Hôtel Crowne Plaza Nice Grand Arénas Nice 06200 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

English : 2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025

MCDDCONGRESS2025 will showcase cutting-edge research, breakthrough technologies, and creative ideas that have the potential to shape the future of medicinal chemistry and drug development.

German : 2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025

MCDDCONGRESS2025 wird Spitzenforschung, revolutionäre Technologien und kreative Ideen präsentieren, die die Zukunft der medizinischen Chemie und der Arzneimittelentwicklung gestalten können.

Italiano : 2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025

MCDDCONGRESS2025 presenterà ricerche all’avanguardia, tecnologie rivoluzionarie e idee creative che potrebbero plasmare il futuro della chimica medicinale e dello sviluppo dei farmaci.

Espanol : 2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025

MCDDCONGRESS2025 mostrará investigaciones punteras, tecnologías de vanguardia e ideas creativas que podrían configurar el futuro de la química médica y el desarrollo de fármacos.

L’événement 2nd International Congress on Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Drug Delivery -MCDD 2025 Nice a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nice Côte d’Azur