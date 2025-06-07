3 jours en juin Reconstitution historique – Hombourg-Budange, 7 juin 2025 09:00, Hombourg-Budange.

Moselle

3 jours en juin Reconstitution historique Hombourg-Budange Moselle

Début : Lundi Samedi 2025-06-07 09:00:00

fin : 2025-06-09 12:00:00

2025-06-07

2025-06-08

2025-06-09

Revivez les combats de mai-juin 1940 sur la ligne Maginot en Moselle au cours d’une reconstitution historique de grande ampleur sur les sites des fortifications de Chémery-les-Deux et du Château de Hombourg-Budange.Tout public

Hombourg-Budange 57920 Moselle Grand Est contact@chateaudehombourg.fr

English :

Relive the fighting of May-June 1940 on the Maginot Line in Moselle during a large-scale historical re-enactment at the fortifications of Chémery-les-Deux and the Château de Hombourg-Budange.

German :

Erleben Sie die Kämpfe von Mai-Juni 1940 auf der Maginot-Linie im Département Moselle im Rahmen einer groß angelegten historischen Rekonstruktion an den Standorten der Festungsanlagen von Chémery-les-Deux und des Schlosses von Hombourg-Budange.

Italiano :

Rivivete i combattimenti del maggio-giugno 1940 sulla Linea Maginot in Mosella durante una grande rievocazione storica presso le fortificazioni di Chémery-les-Deux e il Castello di Hombourg-Budange.

Espanol :

Reviva los combates de mayo-junio de 1940 en la Línea Maginot del Mosela durante una recreación histórica a gran escala en las fortificaciones de Chémery-les-Deux y el castillo de Hombourg-Budange.

