3 violons pour un retable Concert Préaux-du-Perche Perche en Nocé
3 violons pour un retable Concert
Préaux-du-Perche 4 Place Saint-Germain Perche en Nocé Orne
Début : 2025-07-18 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-18
2025-07-18
Concert proposé par Musica Pertica.
Au programme incantation de JOLIVET
-2e sonate d’Ysaÿe
-airs traditionnels français
-improvisation jazz
Pratique en l’église Saint Germain de Préaux, organisé par Préaux Patrimoine. Réservation conseillée.
Préaux-du-Perche 4 Place Saint-Germain Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie +33 6 81 95 43 35
English : 3 violons pour un retable Concert
Concert presented by Musica Pertica.
Program: incantation by JOLIVET
-ysaÿe’s 2nd sonata
-traditional French airs
-jazz improvisation
Practical: at Saint Germain de Préaux church, organized by Préaux Patrimoine. Booking recommended.
German :
Von Musica Pertica vorgeschlagenes Konzert.
Auf dem Programm: Incantation von JOLIVET
-2. Sonate von Ysaÿe
-traditionelle französische Melodien
-jazz-Improvisation
Praktische Informationen: in der Kirche Saint Germain in Préaux, organisiert von Préaux Patrimoine. Reservierung empfohlen.
Italiano :
Concerto organizzato da Musica Pertica.
Programma: incantesimo di JOLIVET
-2a sonata di Ysaÿe
-arie tradizionali francesi
-improvvisazione jazz
Pratica: nella chiesa di Saint Germain de Préaux, organizzata da Préaux Patrimoine. Si consiglia la prenotazione.
Espanol :
Concierto organizado por Musica Pertica.
Programa: encantamiento de JOLIVET
-2ª sonata de Ysaÿe
-aires tradicionales franceses
-improvisación de jazz
Práctica: en la iglesia de Saint Germain de Préaux, organizada por Préaux Patrimoine. Se recomienda reservar.
