3 violons pour un retable Concert Préaux-du-Perche Perche en Nocé

Préaux-du-Perche 4 Place Saint-Germain Perche en Nocé Orne

Début : 2025-07-18 19:00:00
2025-07-18

Concert proposé par Musica Pertica.

Au programme incantation de JOLIVET

-2e sonate d’Ysaÿe

-airs traditionnels français

-improvisation jazz

Pratique en l’église Saint Germain de Préaux, organisé par Préaux Patrimoine. Réservation conseillée.
Préaux-du-Perche 4 Place Saint-Germain Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie +33 6 81 95 43 35 

English : 3 violons pour un retable Concert

Concert presented by Musica Pertica.

Program: incantation by JOLIVET

-ysaÿe’s 2nd sonata

-traditional French airs

-jazz improvisation

Practical: at Saint Germain de Préaux church, organized by Préaux Patrimoine. Booking recommended.

German :

Von Musica Pertica vorgeschlagenes Konzert.

Auf dem Programm: Incantation von JOLIVET

-2. Sonate von Ysaÿe

-traditionelle französische Melodien

-jazz-Improvisation

Praktische Informationen: in der Kirche Saint Germain in Préaux, organisiert von Préaux Patrimoine. Reservierung empfohlen.

Italiano :

Concerto organizzato da Musica Pertica.

Programma: incantesimo di JOLIVET

-2a sonata di Ysaÿe

-arie tradizionali francesi

-improvvisazione jazz

Pratica: nella chiesa di Saint Germain de Préaux, organizzata da Préaux Patrimoine. Si consiglia la prenotazione.

Espanol :

Concierto organizado por Musica Pertica.

Programa: encantamiento de JOLIVET

-2ª sonata de Ysaÿe

-aires tradicionales franceses

-improvisación de jazz

Práctica: en la iglesia de Saint Germain de Préaux, organizada por Préaux Patrimoine. Se recomienda reservar.

