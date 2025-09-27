30ème Foire de la Saint-Michel Village Guchan

30ème Foire de la Saint-Michel Village Guchan samedi 27 septembre 2025.

30ème Foire de la Saint-Michel

Village GUCHAN Guchan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-27 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

9h: OUVERTURE DE LA FOIRE:

marché d’artisans et producteurs locaux, vide grenier

ESPACE PASTORAL

Concours Ovins

12h: Remise des prix du concours Ovins

13h: Repas traiteur 30€ sur réservation au 06 43 72 56 63 avant le 19/09

Apéro- Vol au vent gascon- magret de canard au jus de jurançon doux- gratin dauphinois- fromage de pays- framboisiers- vin rouge/rosé/café/ digestif

17h30: Animation/ Buvette / restauration (moules -frites)

.

Village GUCHAN Guchan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 43 72 56 63

English :

9am: OPENING OF THE FAIR:

market of local craftsmen and producers, garage sale

PASTORAL AREA

Sheep competition

12pm: Sheep competition prize-giving ceremony

1pm: 30? catered meal, book by calling 06 43 72 56 63 before 19/09

Aperitif- Vol au vent gascon- duck breast with sweet jurançon jus- gratin dauphinois- local cheese- raspberries- red wine/rosé/coffee/ digestif

5:30 pm: Entertainment/ Refreshment bar/ Catering (mussels and French fries)

German :

9 Uhr: Eröffnung des Marktes:

markt mit lokalen Handwerkern und Produzenten, Flohmarkt

PASTORALER BEREICH

Wettbewerb Schafe

12 Uhr: Preisverleihung des Schafwettbewerbs

13h: Traiteur-Essen 30? (Reservierung unter 06 43 72 56 63 bis zum 19/09)

Aperitif Gascogner Windflug Entenbrust in süßem Jurançon-Jus Dauphinois-Gratin Landkäse Himbeeren Rotwein/Rosé/Kaffee/ Digestif

17.30 Uhr: Unterhaltung/ Getränkeausschank/ Essen (Miesmuscheln Pommes frites)

Italiano :

ore 9: APERTURA DELLA FIERA:

mercato degli artigiani e dei produttori locali, vendita di oggetti in garage

AREA PASTORALE

Concorso ovino

ore 12.00: premiazione del concorso ovino

ore 13.00: Pranzo di 30 persone, su prenotazione al numero 06 43 72 56 63 entro il 19/09

Aperitivo- Vol au vent gascon- petto d’anatra con jus di jurançon dolce- gratin dauphinois- formaggio locale- lamponi- vino rosso/rosé/ caffè/ digestivo

17.30: Intrattenimento/ bar/ cibo (cozze e patatine)

Espanol :

9h: APERTURA DE LA FERIA:

mercado de artesanos y productores locales, venta de garaje

ZONA PASTORAL

Concurso ovino

12h: Entrega de premios del concurso ovino

13h00: Comida de 30?, reservar llamando al 06 43 72 56 63 antes del 19/09

Aperitivo- Vol au vent gascon- magret de pato con jus dulce de jurançon- gratin dauphinois- queso local- frambuesas- vino tinto/rosé/café/ digestivo

17h30: Animación/ bar/ comida (mejillones y patatas fritas)

L’événement 30ème Foire de la Saint-Michel Guchan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65