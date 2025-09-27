30ème Foire de la Saint-Michel Village Guchan
samedi 27 septembre 2025.
30ème Foire de la Saint-Michel
Village GUCHAN Guchan Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-09-27 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27
2025-09-27
9h: OUVERTURE DE LA FOIRE:
marché d’artisans et producteurs locaux, vide grenier
ESPACE PASTORAL
Concours Ovins
12h: Remise des prix du concours Ovins
13h: Repas traiteur 30€ sur réservation au 06 43 72 56 63 avant le 19/09
Apéro- Vol au vent gascon- magret de canard au jus de jurançon doux- gratin dauphinois- fromage de pays- framboisiers- vin rouge/rosé/café/ digestif
17h30: Animation/ Buvette / restauration (moules -frites)
Village GUCHAN Guchan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 43 72 56 63
English :
9am: OPENING OF THE FAIR:
market of local craftsmen and producers, garage sale
PASTORAL AREA
Sheep competition
12pm: Sheep competition prize-giving ceremony
1pm: 30? catered meal, book by calling 06 43 72 56 63 before 19/09
Aperitif- Vol au vent gascon- duck breast with sweet jurançon jus- gratin dauphinois- local cheese- raspberries- red wine/rosé/coffee/ digestif
5:30 pm: Entertainment/ Refreshment bar/ Catering (mussels and French fries)
German :
9 Uhr: Eröffnung des Marktes:
markt mit lokalen Handwerkern und Produzenten, Flohmarkt
PASTORALER BEREICH
Wettbewerb Schafe
12 Uhr: Preisverleihung des Schafwettbewerbs
13h: Traiteur-Essen 30? (Reservierung unter 06 43 72 56 63 bis zum 19/09)
Aperitif Gascogner Windflug Entenbrust in süßem Jurançon-Jus Dauphinois-Gratin Landkäse Himbeeren Rotwein/Rosé/Kaffee/ Digestif
17.30 Uhr: Unterhaltung/ Getränkeausschank/ Essen (Miesmuscheln Pommes frites)
Italiano :
ore 9: APERTURA DELLA FIERA:
mercato degli artigiani e dei produttori locali, vendita di oggetti in garage
AREA PASTORALE
Concorso ovino
ore 12.00: premiazione del concorso ovino
ore 13.00: Pranzo di 30 persone, su prenotazione al numero 06 43 72 56 63 entro il 19/09
Aperitivo- Vol au vent gascon- petto d’anatra con jus di jurançon dolce- gratin dauphinois- formaggio locale- lamponi- vino rosso/rosé/ caffè/ digestivo
17.30: Intrattenimento/ bar/ cibo (cozze e patatine)
Espanol :
9h: APERTURA DE LA FERIA:
mercado de artesanos y productores locales, venta de garaje
ZONA PASTORAL
Concurso ovino
12h: Entrega de premios del concurso ovino
13h00: Comida de 30?, reservar llamando al 06 43 72 56 63 antes del 19/09
Aperitivo- Vol au vent gascon- magret de pato con jus dulce de jurançon- gratin dauphinois- queso local- frambuesas- vino tinto/rosé/café/ digestivo
17h30: Animación/ bar/ comida (mejillones y patatas fritas)
L’événement 30ème Foire de la Saint-Michel Guchan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65