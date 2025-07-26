33ème course dans la boue Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle

33ème course dans la boue Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle samedi 26 juillet 2025.

33ème course dans la boue

Rue de Morteville Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle Vosges

33ème Course dans la boue organisée par le moto club RN66.150 pilotes et 9 catégories vont s’affronter durant tout le week-end, en auto et moto.Un spectacle devenu une référence dans la discipline promet chaque année suspense, sensations et show mécanique.Tarifs Samedi = 8€ Dimanche = 10€ Week-end = 15€.Gratuit pour les enfants de moins de 12 ans.Buvette Restauration & repas campagnard.Concert en accès libre samedi soir avec « La Friche » et « Le Chauve ».Tout public

Rue de Morteville Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle 88560 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 25 33 78 77 motoclubrn66@gmail.com

English :

33rd Mud Race organized by the RN66 motorcycle club.150 drivers and 9 categories will compete throughout the weekend, in cars and motorcycles.A show that has become a benchmark in the discipline promises suspense, thrills and mechanical show every year.Prices: Saturday = 8? Sunday = 10? Weekend = 15? free for children under 12.refreshment bar catering & country-style meal.free concerts on Saturday evening with « La Friche » and « Le Chauve ».

German :

33. Schlammrennen, das vom Motorradclub RN66 organisiert wird.150 Fahrer und 9 Kategorien werden das ganze Wochenende über gegeneinander antreten, sowohl mit Autos als auch mit Motorrädern.Ein Spektakel, das zu einer Referenz in dieser Disziplin geworden ist, verspricht jedes Jahr Spannung, Sensationen und eine mechanische Show.Preise: Samstag = 8? Sonntag = 10? Wochenende = 15.Kinder unter 12 Jahren sind frei.Getränke- und Imbissstände sowie Landessen.Freier Zugang zu Konzerten am Samstagabend mit « La Friche » und « Le Chauve ».

Italiano :

33° Mud Race organizzata dal motoclub RN66.150 piloti in 9 categorie si sfideranno per tutto il weekend, in auto e moto.Uno spettacolo che è diventato un punto di riferimento nella disciplina, ogni anno promette suspense, emozioni e uno spettacolo meccanico.Prezzi: sabato = 8? Domenica = 10? Weekend = 15? gratis per i bambini sotto i 12 anni, bar, ristorante e cena contadina, concerti gratuiti il sabato sera con « La Friche » e « Le Chauve ».

Espanol :

33ª Mud Race organizada por el moto club RN66.150 pilotos en 9 categorías competirán a lo largo del fin de semana, en coches y motos.Un espectáculo que se ha convertido en una referencia en la disciplina, cada año promete suspense, emoción y un espectáculo mecánico.Precios: Sábado = 8? Domingo = 10? Fin de semana = 15? gratis para menores de 12 años, bar, restaurante y comida campestre, conciertos gratuitos el sábado por la noche con « La Friche » y « Le Chauve ».

