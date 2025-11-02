33ème festival international du film fantastique de Gérardmer Gérardmer

33ème festival international du film fantastique de Gérardmer

Fantastic’art, festival de cinéma fantastique avec de nombreux films internationaux diffusés dans 4 salles, et festival artistique bande dessinée, littérature, peinture, vidéo, courts métrages. Nombreuses animations. Présence de talents du 7ème art et d’équipes de films. Billetterie à l’Espace Tilleul à partir du samedi précédant le début du Festival ou réservations par internet (via le site internet du Festival). Accès aux expos et animations gratuit.Tout public

Gérardmer 88400 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 60 98 21 info@festival-gerardmer.com

English :

Fantastic’art, fantasy film festival with many international films shown in 4 cinemas, and art festival: comics, literature, painting, video, short films. Many animations. Presence of talents of the 7th art and film teams. Ticketing at the Espace Tilleul from the Saturday before the beginning of the Festival or reservations by internet (via the Festival website). Free access to the exhibitions and animations.

German :

Fantastic’art, Fantasy-Filmfestival mit zahlreichen internationalen Filmen, die in 4 Kinosälen gezeigt werden, und Kunstfestival: Comics, Literatur, Malerei, Video, Kurzfilme. Zahlreiche Veranstaltungen und Animationen. Anwesenheit von Talenten der 7. Kunst und von Filmteams. Kartenverkauf im Espace Tilleul ab Samstag vor Beginn des Festivals oder Reservierungen per Internet (über die Website des Festivals). Kostenloser Zugang zu den Ausstellungen und Animationen.

Italiano :

Fantastic’art, festival del cinema fantastico con molti film internazionali proiettati in 4 sale, e festival dell’arte: fumetti, letteratura, pittura, video, cortometraggi. Numerose animazioni. Presenza di talenti del 7° gruppo artistico e cinematografico. Biglietteria presso l’Espace Tilleul a partire dal sabato precedente l’inizio del Festival o prenotazione via internet (tramite il sito del Festival). Accesso gratuito alle mostre e alle animazioni.

Espanol :

Fantastic’art, festival de cine fantástico con numerosas películas internacionales proyectadas en 4 salas, y festival de arte: cómic, literatura, pintura, vídeo, cortometrajes. Numerosas animaciones. Presencia de los talentos de los equipos de séptimo arte y cine. Venta de entradas en el Espace Tilleul a partir del sábado anterior al inicio del Festival o reservas por Internet (a través de la página web del Festival). Acceso gratuito a las exposiciones y animaciones.

