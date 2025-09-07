35e triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours Joué-lès-Tours

35e triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours Joué-lès-Tours dimanche 7 septembre 2025.

35e triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours

Avenue du Lac Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire

Début : Dimanche 2025-09-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-07 17:00:00

2025-09-07

La 35e édition du Triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours est organisé par le Joué Triathlon

Les inscriptions sont ouvertes

3 courses au programme

Avenue du Lac Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

English :

The 35th edition of the Joué-lès-Tours Triathlon is organized by the Joué Triathlon

Registration is now open

3 races on the program

German :

Der 35. Triathlon von Joué-lès-Tours wird vom Joué Triathlon organisiert

Die Anmeldungen sind geöffnet

3 Rennen auf dem Programm

Italiano :

La 35ª edizione del Triathlon di Joué-lès-Tours è organizzata dalla Joué Triathlon

Le iscrizioni sono aperte

3 gare in programma

Espanol :

La 35ª edición del Triatlón de Joué-lès-Tours está organizada por el Triatlón de Joué

Inscripciones abiertas

3 carreras en el programa

