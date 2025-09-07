35e triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours Joué-lès-Tours
35e triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours Joué-lès-Tours dimanche 7 septembre 2025.
35e triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours
Avenue du Lac Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire
Début : Dimanche 2025-09-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-07 17:00:00
2025-09-07
La 35e édition du Triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours est organisé par le Joué Triathlon
Les inscriptions sont ouvertes
3 courses au programme
La 35e édition du Triathlon de Joué-lès-Tours est organisé par le Joué Triathlon
Les inscriptions sont ouvertes
3 courses au programme .
Avenue du Lac Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
English :
The 35th edition of the Joué-lès-Tours Triathlon is organized by the Joué Triathlon
Registration is now open
3 races on the program
German :
Der 35. Triathlon von Joué-lès-Tours wird vom Joué Triathlon organisiert
Die Anmeldungen sind geöffnet
3 Rennen auf dem Programm
Italiano :
La 35ª edizione del Triathlon di Joué-lès-Tours è organizzata dalla Joué Triathlon
Le iscrizioni sono aperte
3 gare in programma
Espanol :
La 35ª edición del Triatlón de Joué-lès-Tours está organizada por el Triatlón de Joué
Inscripciones abiertas
3 carreras en el programa
