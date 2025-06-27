36h de Padel Village Lahitte-Toupière 27 juin 2025 07:00

Hautes-Pyrénées

36h de Padel Village LAHITTE-TOUPIERE Lahitte-Toupière Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-06-27

fin : 2025-06-28

2025-06-27

Les Gaulois Lahittois présentent la 2ème édition des 36h de Padel !

Un événement non-stop

Les « 36h de Padel » sont un marathon sportif où les participants s’affrontent sans interruption pendant 36 heures. Cet événement est ouvert à tous, des amateurs aux joueurs expérimentés, et offre une opportunité unique de vivre une expérience sportive intense et enrichissante.

Au programme

Ouvert à tous des créneaux d’1h30 sont disponibles jour et nuit au prix de 3€ par personne.

Démonstration de Handipadel vendredi matin, une démonstration de Handipadel sera organisée pour promouvoir l’inclusion et la diversité dans le sport.

Initiation et perfectionnement des séances d’initiation et de perfectionnement encadrées par deux joueurs expérimentés seront proposées.

Test de raquettes samedi de 14h à 17h, une session de test de raquettes sera organisée en collaboration avec Balle Addict.

Buvette et restauration une buvette et un service de restauration seront disponibles sur place pour le confort des participants et des spectateurs.

Concert pour clôturer cet événement en beauté, un concert sera organisé à 20h30 en collaboration avec Flashback et En Face Du Kiosque.

Village LAHITTE-TOUPIERE

Lahitte-Toupière 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 49 58 74 58 lahitte-toupiere.mairie@wanadoo.fr

English :

Les Gaulois Lahittois present the 2nd edition of the 36h de Padel!

A non-stop event

The « 36h de Padel » is a sports marathon in which participants compete non-stop for 36 hours. The event is open to all, from amateurs to experienced players, and offers a unique opportunity to enjoy an intense and rewarding sporting experience.

The program

Open to all: 1h30 slots are available day and night at a cost of 3? per person.

Handipadel demonstration: on Friday morning, a Handipadel demonstration will be organized to promote inclusion and diversity in sport.

Introductory and advanced sessions: two experienced players will offer introductory and advanced sessions.

Racquet testing: on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., a racquet testing session will be organized in collaboration with Balle Addict.

Refreshment bar and catering: a refreshment bar and catering service will be available on site for the convenience of participants and spectators alike.

Concert: to round off the event in style, a concert will be organized at 8:30 p.m. in collaboration with Flashback and En Face Du Kiosque.

German :

Les Gaulois Lahittois präsentieren die 2. Ausgabe der 36h de Padel!

Eine Nonstop-Veranstaltung

Die « 36h de Padel » sind ein Sportmarathon, bei dem die Teilnehmer 36 Stunden lang ohne Unterbrechung gegeneinander antreten. Diese Veranstaltung ist für alle offen, vom Amateur bis zum erfahrenen Spieler, und bietet eine einzigartige Gelegenheit, eine intensive und bereichernde Sporterfahrung zu machen.

Auf dem Programm

Offen für alle: 1,5-stündige Zeitfenster stehen Tag und Nacht für 3? pro Person zur Verfügung.

Handipadel-Demonstration: Am Freitagmorgen findet eine Handipadel-Demonstration statt, um die Inklusion und Vielfalt im Sport zu fördern.

Einführung und Verbesserung: Es werden Einführungen und Verbesserungen angeboten, die von zwei erfahrenen Spielern geleitet werden.

Schlägertests: Am Samstag von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr wird in Zusammenarbeit mit Balle Addict ein Schlägertest organisiert.

Getränke und Speisen: Für das leibliche Wohl der Teilnehmer und Zuschauer ist gesorgt.

Konzert: Um diese Veranstaltung gebührend abzuschließen, wird um 20:30 Uhr in Zusammenarbeit mit Flashback und En Face Du Kiosque ein Konzert veranstaltet.

Italiano :

I Gaulois Lahittois presentano la seconda edizione della 36h di Padel!

Un evento non-stop

La « 36h de Padel » è una maratona sportiva in cui i partecipanti si sfidano senza sosta per 36 ore. L’evento è aperto a tutti, dai dilettanti ai giocatori esperti, e offre un’opportunità unica di vivere un’esperienza sportiva intensa e gratificante.

Il programma

Aperto a tutti: sono disponibili slot di 1,5 ore giorno e notte al costo di 3 euro a persona.

Dimostrazione di Handipadel: il venerdì mattina sarà organizzata una dimostrazione di Handipadel per promuovere l’inclusione e la diversità nello sport.

Sessioni introduttive e avanzate: ci saranno sessioni introduttive e avanzate guidate da due giocatori esperti.

Test della racchetta: sabato dalle 14.00 alle 17.00 sarà organizzata una sessione di test della racchetta in collaborazione con Balle Addict.

Ristoro e catering: un servizio di ristoro e catering sarà disponibile in loco per la comodità dei partecipanti e degli spettatori.

Concerto: per concludere in bellezza l’evento, alle 20.30 sarà organizzato un concerto in collaborazione con Flashback e En Face Du Kiosque.

Espanol :

¡Les Gaulois Lahittois presentan la 2ª edición de las 36h de Padel!

Un evento sin escalas

Las « 36h de Padel » son un maratón deportivo en el que los participantes compiten sin parar durante 36 horas. El evento está abierto a todos, desde aficionados hasta jugadores experimentados, y ofrece una oportunidad única de disfrutar de una experiencia deportiva intensa y gratificante.

En el programa

Abierto a todos: hay franjas horarias de 1,5 horas disponibles día y noche al precio de 3 euros por persona.

Demostración de Handipadel: el viernes por la mañana se organizará una demostración de Handipadel para promover la inclusión y la diversidad en el deporte.

Sesiones de iniciación y perfeccionamiento: habrá sesiones de iniciación y perfeccionamiento dirigidas por dos jugadores experimentados.

Prueba de raquetas: el sábado de 14:00 a 17:00, se organizará una sesión de prueba de raquetas en colaboración con Balle Addict.

Refrescos y catering: habrá un servicio de refrescos y catering in situ para mayor comodidad de participantes y espectadores.

Concierto: como colofón del evento, a las 20.30 h se organizará un concierto en colaboración con Flashback y En Face Du Kiosque.

