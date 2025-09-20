3E EDITION DU FESTIBEER Saint-Jean-de-Fos

3E EDITION DU FESTIBEER Saint-Jean-de-Fos samedi 20 septembre 2025.

3E EDITION DU FESTIBEER

Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-20

Le collectif Mescla s’associe avec la Brasserie Baudille pour la troisième édition du Festibeer.

Programmation à venir.

Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 72 97

English :

The Mescla collective joins forces with Brasserie Baudille for the third edition of Festibeer.

Program to come.

German :

Das Kollektiv Mescla schließt sich für die dritte Ausgabe des Festibeer mit der Brasserie Baudille zusammen.

Programmierung folgt.

Italiano :

Il collettivo Mescla si unisce alla Brasserie Baudille per la terza edizione di Festibeer.

Programma a venire.

Espanol :

El colectivo Mescla se asocia con la Brasserie Baudille para la tercera edición de Festibeer.

Programa en preparación.

