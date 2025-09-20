3E EDITION DU FESTIBEER Saint-Jean-de-Fos
3E EDITION DU FESTIBEER Saint-Jean-de-Fos samedi 20 septembre 2025.
3E EDITION DU FESTIBEER
Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault
Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-20
2025-09-20
Le collectif Mescla s’associe avec la Brasserie Baudille pour la troisième édition du Festibeer.
Programmation à venir.
Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 72 97
English :
The Mescla collective joins forces with Brasserie Baudille for the third edition of Festibeer.
Program to come.
German :
Das Kollektiv Mescla schließt sich für die dritte Ausgabe des Festibeer mit der Brasserie Baudille zusammen.
Programmierung folgt.
Italiano :
Il collettivo Mescla si unisce alla Brasserie Baudille per la terza edizione di Festibeer.
Programma a venire.
Espanol :
El colectivo Mescla se asocia con la Brasserie Baudille para la tercera edición de Festibeer.
Programa en preparación.
