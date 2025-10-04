42 ÈME GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Le Fousseret
42 ÈME GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Le Fousseret samedi 4 octobre 2025.
42 ÈME GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES
SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Place du Paty Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-04
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-04
42 ème GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES
Invités d’honneur
peinture Edouard AGUILLO
sculpture
Chris ROUGET
Raymond MIQUEL
Vernissage:
Le samedi 04 octobre 11h30 salle marche couvert place du Paty ouverture les 9 jours
10h00 12h00
15h00 18h00
du samedi au dimanche .
SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Place du Paty Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 98 50 10
English :
42nd GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES
German :
42 ème GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES (Großer Salon der plastischen Künste)
Italiano :
42° GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES
Espanol :
42º gran salón de artes plásticas
L’événement 42 ÈME GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES Le Fousseret a été mis à jour le 2025-08-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE