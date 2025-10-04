42 ÈME GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Le Fousseret

42 ÈME GRAND SALON D'ARTS PLASTIQUES SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Le Fousseret samedi 4 octobre 2025.

SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Place du Paty Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-04
fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-04

42 ème GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES
Invités d’honneur
peinture Edouard AGUILLO
sculpture
Chris ROUGET
Raymond MIQUEL

Vernissage:
Le samedi 04 octobre 11h30 salle marche couvert place du Paty ouverture les 9 jours
10h00 12h00
15h00 18h00
du samedi au dimanche   .

SALLE MARCHE COUVERT Place du Paty Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 98 50 10 

English :

42nd GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES

German :

42 ème GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES (Großer Salon der plastischen Künste)

Italiano :

42° GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES

Espanol :

42º gran salón de artes plásticas

L’événement 42 ÈME GRAND SALON D’ARTS PLASTIQUES Le Fousseret a été mis à jour le 2025-08-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE