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42e Atelier d’été annuel de l’ACARI, Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni, Nicosia

42e Atelier d’été annuel de l’ACARI, Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni, Nicosia

42e Atelier d’été annuel de l’ACARI, Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni, Nicosia samedi 13 juin 2026.

Lieu : Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni

Adresse : 86-90 Faneromenis st, Nicosia 1011

Ville : 1011 Nicosia

Département : Nicosia Muncipality

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

42e Atelier d’été annuel de l’ACARI Samedi 13 juin, 10h00 Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni Nicosia Muncipality

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-13T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-13T15:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-13T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-13T15:00:00+02:00

42E ATELIER D’ÉTÉ ANNUEL CAARI, EN COLLABORATION AVEC LE DÉPARTEMENT DES ANTIQUITÉS DE CHYPRE ET L’UNITÉ DE RECHERCHE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DE L’UNIVERSITÉ DE CHYPRE

Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni 86-90 Faneromenis st, Nicosia 1011 Nicosia 1011 Nicosia Muncipality Nicosia District
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