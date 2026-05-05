42e Atelier d’été annuel de l’ACARI, Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni, Nicosia
42e Atelier d’été annuel de l’ACARI, Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni, Nicosia samedi 13 juin 2026.
42e Atelier d’été annuel de l’ACARI Samedi 13 juin, 10h00 Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni Nicosia Muncipality
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-13T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-13T15:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-13T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-13T15:00:00+02:00
42E ATELIER D’ÉTÉ ANNUEL CAARI, EN COLLABORATION AVEC LE DÉPARTEMENT DES ANTIQUITÉS DE CHYPRE ET L’UNITÉ DE RECHERCHE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DE L’UNIVERSITÉ DE CHYPRE
Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromeni 86-90 Faneromenis st, Nicosia 1011 Nicosia 1011 Nicosia Muncipality Nicosia District
Journées européennes de l’archéologie
© CAARI