4ème Salon d’Automne Domaine REVOL Saint-Uze
4ème Salon d’Automne Domaine REVOL Saint-Uze samedi 8 novembre 2025.
4ème Salon d’Automne
Domaine REVOL 176 rue des Vignobles Saint-Uze Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-11-08
fin : 2025-11-15
Date(s) :
2025-11-08
Exposition de différentes photographies réalisées par dix photographes avec animations Un voyage entre images et mots ainsi que les jeux photo du zoom et du flou..
.
Domaine REVOL 176 rue des Vignobles Saint-Uze 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 03 25 96 mairie@saintuze.fr
English :
Exhibition of different photographs by ten photographers with animations: A journey between images and words, and the photo games of zoom and blur.
German :
Ausstellung verschiedener Fotografien von zehn Fotografen mit Animationen Eine Reise zwischen Bildern und Worten sowie Foto-Spiele mit Zoom und Unschärfe.
Italiano :
Una mostra di fotografie di dieci fotografi, accompagnate da animazioni: Un viaggio tra immagini e parole e i giochi fotografici dello zoom e della sfocatura.
Espanol :
Exposición de fotografías de diez fotógrafos, acompañadas de animaciones: Un viaje entre imágenes y palabras, y los juegos fotográficos del zoom y el desenfoque.
L’événement 4ème Salon d’Automne Saint-Uze a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche