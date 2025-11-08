4ème Salon d’Automne Domaine REVOL Saint-Uze

4ème Salon d’Automne

Domaine REVOL 176 rue des Vignobles Saint-Uze Drôme

Début : Samedi 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-15

2025-11-08

Exposition de différentes photographies réalisées par dix photographes avec animations Un voyage entre images et mots ainsi que les jeux photo du zoom et du flou..

Domaine REVOL 176 rue des Vignobles Saint-Uze 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 03 25 96 mairie@saintuze.fr

English :

Exhibition of different photographs by ten photographers with animations: A journey between images and words, and the photo games of zoom and blur.

German :

Ausstellung verschiedener Fotografien von zehn Fotografen mit Animationen Eine Reise zwischen Bildern und Worten sowie Foto-Spiele mit Zoom und Unschärfe.

Italiano :

Una mostra di fotografie di dieci fotografi, accompagnate da animazioni: Un viaggio tra immagini e parole e i giochi fotografici dello zoom e della sfocatura.

Espanol :

Exposición de fotografías de diez fotógrafos, acompañadas de animaciones: Un viaje entre imágenes y palabras, y los juegos fotográficos del zoom y el desenfoque.

