50ème anniversaire du Pardon Christ – Botsorhel, 14 juin 2025

50ème anniversaire du Pardon Christ Christ Botsorhel Finistère

Début : 2025-06-14

fin : 2025-06-15

2025-06-14

Samedi 14 juin, 21h fest noz sur planche couvert animé par Joël et Domi, Murielle et Guillaume, Jean-Yves et Michel, Alain Le Gall et Jean-Pierre Quéré

Dimanche 15 juin, 11h messe à la chapelle Christ puis repas champêtre à 12h .

Christ

Botsorhel 29650 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 72 90 39

