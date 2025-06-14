50ème anniversaire du Pardon Christ – Botsorhel, 14 juin 2025 07:00, Botsorhel.
Finistère
Début : 2025-06-14
fin : 2025-06-15
2025-06-14
Samedi 14 juin, 21h fest noz sur planche couvert animé par Joël et Domi, Murielle et Guillaume, Jean-Yves et Michel, Alain Le Gall et Jean-Pierre Quéré
Dimanche 15 juin, 11h messe à la chapelle Christ puis repas champêtre à 12h .
Christ
Botsorhel 29650 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 72 90 39
