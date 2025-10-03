5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer Nice

5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer Nice vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer

10 rue de la préfecture Nice Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-03

fin : 2025-10-04

Date(s) :

2025-10-03

Cet événement majeur réunira les plus grands experts mondiaux en oncologie thoracique et en médecine de précision, avec pour objectif de partager les dernières avancées dans la compréhension, le diagnostic et le traitement du cancer du poumon.

.

10 rue de la préfecture Nice 06000 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

English : 5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer

This major event will bring together the world’s leading experts in thoracic oncology and precision medicine, with the aim of sharing the latest advances in the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

German : 5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer

Bei dieser Großveranstaltung werden die weltweit führenden Experten für Thoraxonkologie und Präzisionsmedizin zusammenkommen, um die neuesten Fortschritte im Verständnis, in der Diagnose und in der Behandlung von Lungenkrebs auszutauschen.

Italiano : 5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer

Questo importante evento riunirà i maggiori esperti mondiali di oncologia toracica e medicina di precisione, con l’obiettivo di condividere gli ultimi progressi nella comprensione, nella diagnosi e nel trattamento del tumore al polmone.

Espanol : 5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer

Este gran evento reunirá a los principales expertos mundiales en oncología torácica y medicina de precisión, con el objetivo de compartir los últimos avances en la comprensión, el diagnóstico y el tratamiento del cáncer de pulmón.

L’événement 5th Joint Meeting on Lung Cancer Nice a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nice Côte d’Azur