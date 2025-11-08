7ème marché gourmand et du terroir Macheren

7ème marché gourmand et du terroir

Rue de Strasbourg Macheren Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-11-08 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-08 2025-11-09

Macheren Sans Frontières vous invite à la 7ème édition du marché gourmand et du terroir.

Bougies, bijoux, savons, jouets, gravures ou encore peluches accompagneront les stands de saucisson et de miel pour cette 6ème édition. Il y aura également un chalet avec des démonstrations de tournage sur bois. Entrée libre.Tout public

0 .

Rue de Strasbourg Macheren 57730 Moselle Grand Est macherensansfrontieres@gmail.com

English :

Macheren Sans Frontières invites you to the 7th edition of its gourmet and local produce market.

Candles, jewelry, soaps, toys, prints and stuffed animals will accompany the sausage and honey stands for this 6th edition. There will also be a chalet with woodturning demonstrations. Admission free.

German :

Macheren Sans Frontières lädt Sie zur 7. Ausgabe des Gourmet- und Regionalmarktes ein.

Kerzen, Schmuck, Seifen, Spielzeug, Gravuren oder auch Plüschtiere werden die Stände mit Wurst und Honig bei dieser 6. Ausgabe begleiten. Außerdem wird es eine Hütte mit Vorführungen von Holzdrechselarbeiten geben. Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Macheren Sans Frontières vi invita alla settima edizione del suo mercato gastronomico e di prodotti locali.

Candele, gioielli, saponi, giocattoli, incisioni e peluche accompagneranno le bancarelle di salsicce e miele per questa 6a edizione. Sarà presente anche uno chalet con dimostrazioni di tornitura del legno. L’ingresso è gratuito.

Espanol :

Macheren Sans Frontières le invita a la 7ª edición de su mercado gourmet y de productos locales.

Velas, joyas, jabones, juguetes, grabados y peluches acompañarán en esta 6ª edición a los puestos de embutidos y miel. También habrá un chalet con demostraciones de torneado de madera. La entrada es gratuita.

L’événement 7ème marché gourmand et du terroir Macheren a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE