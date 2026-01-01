8ème Edition Lez Arts bourcains La Cartoucherie Bourg-lès-Valence
8ème Edition Lez Arts bourcains La Cartoucherie Bourg-lès-Valence samedi 31 janvier 2026.
L’évènement artistique incontournable de la ville revient !
Près de 60 artistes vous ferontr découvrir leurs univers peinture, photo, dessin, sculpture, littérature.
Une édition riche, créative, ouverte à tous, autour d’un thème inspirant les animaux.
La Cartoucherie 33 rue de Chony Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 79 45 45 accueilmairie@bourg-les-valence.fr
English :
The town?s not-to-be-missed art event is back!
Nearly 60 artists will be on hand to introduce you to their world of painting, photography, drawing, sculpture and literature.
A rich, creative edition, open to all, around an inspiring theme: animals.
