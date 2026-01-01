8ème Edition Lez Arts bourcains La Cartoucherie Bourg-lès-Valence

8ème Edition Lez Arts bourcains

La Cartoucherie 33 rue de Chony Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Début : 2026-01-31 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01 18:00:00

2026-01-31

L’évènement artistique incontournable de la ville revient !

Près de 60 artistes vous ferontr découvrir leurs univers peinture, photo, dessin, sculpture, littérature.

Une édition riche, créative, ouverte à tous, autour d’un thème inspirant les animaux.

La Cartoucherie 33 rue de Chony Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 79 45 45 accueilmairie@bourg-les-valence.fr

English :

The town?s not-to-be-missed art event is back!

Nearly 60 artists will be on hand to introduce you to their world of painting, photography, drawing, sculpture and literature.

A rich, creative edition, open to all, around an inspiring theme: animals.

